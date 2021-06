We start today’s deals with some great discounts on several laptops. First up, the latest 13-inch MacBook Pro with Apple’s proprietary M1 chip is getting a $199 discount on both its 256GB and 512GB storage options. You can get one starting at $1,100 and get twice the storage for $1,300, and the best part is that you can choose any color variant you want, as they are both getting the same discounts. However, we recommend you go for the Silver variant since it’s the one that ages better.