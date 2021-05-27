Acer Predator Helios 500 hands-on review

The Acer Predator Helios 500 is a gaming laptop hell-bent on crushing your enemies and looking good while doing so. It gets more right than wrong. The Acer Predator Helios 500 reminds me of the Lamborghini Hybrid Sián Roadster with its dynamic angles and tricked-out RGB lighting on the front, sides, and back. It feels and looks massively powerful in every way, robustly brimming with potential video game dominance. Beneath its aggressive exterior lies an overclockable 11th Gen Intel Core i9 processor, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPU, and up to a ferocious 64GB of RAM to help you smite the fools who choose to battle you.