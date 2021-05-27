Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Acer Predator Helios 500 hands-on review

By Mark Anthony Ramirez
laptopmag.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Acer Predator Helios 500 is a gaming laptop hell-bent on crushing your enemies and looking good while doing so. It gets more right than wrong. The Acer Predator Helios 500 reminds me of the Lamborghini Hybrid Sián Roadster with its dynamic angles and tricked-out RGB lighting on the front, sides, and back. It feels and looks massively powerful in every way, robustly brimming with potential video game dominance. Beneath its aggressive exterior lies an overclockable 11th Gen Intel Core i9 processor, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPU, and up to a ferocious 64GB of RAM to help you smite the fools who choose to battle you.

www.laptopmag.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angelina Jolie
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Predator#Computer Gaming#3d Computer Graphics#Intel Core Processor#Video Gaming#Lamborghini#Auo#Fhd#Tb Pcie M 2#Helios 500#Predatorsense#Hdmi#Usb#Rj45 Ethernet#Marvel#Ssd#Eon#Acer Predator Helios#Custom#Gpu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Spotify
News Break
Nvidia
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Laptops
News Break
Youtube
Related
Computerslinuxtoday.com

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: May 16th, 2021

(Other stories by Marius Nestor) This week has been a bit slow in Linux news and releases, but we saw the launch of a new major Bodhi Linux release, Canonical finally enabled the upgrade path from Ubuntu 20.10 (Groovy Gorilla) to Ubuntu 21.04 (Hirsute Hippo), and UBports released the Ubuntu Touch OTA-17 software update for Ubuntu Phones. On top of that, NVIDIA released a new graphics driver for Linux, BSD, and Solaris systems with support for a bunch of new laptop GPUs, Canonical published the first Linux kernel security update for Ubuntu 21.04, and System76 launched their Launch mechanical and highly configurable keyboard.
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

4 Tools for Reproducible Jupyter Notebooks

Jupyter notebooks have a somewhat poor reputation in the wider programming community. Joel Grus’ famous “I don’t like notebooks” talk, which he bravely gave at JupyterCon in 2018, covered many of the reasons why. Typically notebooks are seen to promote poor coding practices as they can be difficult to version control, often rely on cells being run in a specific order to return correct results and can be tricky to test and debug.
Video Gamesaithority.com

Acer Updates Its Predator Orion and Nitro Gaming Desktops

Acer has updated its range of gaming desktops to include new 11th Gen Intel Core™ desktop processors or AMD Ryzen™ 5000 Series desktop processors, and NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX™ 30 Series GPUs. The refreshed Predator Orion 3000 provides serious gamers with all the power they need to max out the graphics...
Electronicswccftech.com

Acer Announces Three new Predator Gaming Monitors

Acer has announced three new gaming monitors to its Predator series, the Predator X38 S, Predator X28, and the Predator CG437K S. These three monitors offer a plethora of different features ranging from 42.5-inch screen size, a curved high-resolution display, or even a high refresh rate of above the 144 Hz.
Cell PhonesTechRadar

Hands on: Realme X7 Max review

Realme X7 Max is India’s first phone with the Dimensity 1200 processor. It is better than the Realme X7 Pro while being cheaper. The trend of affordable smartphones started last year as we witnessed a big price jump in the premium space majorly thanks to the Snapdragon 5G processors. This also created a void in the sub Rs 30,000 space which was first occupied by OnePlus with Nord and later on it was followed by the Realme X series, Samsung with its M series, and so on.
ComputersTrustedReviews

Acer Chromebook 314 Review

The Acer Chromebook 314 is a great Chromebook for those looking to get online for not much money. The Celeron N4000 and 4GB of DDR4 RAM result in a smooth user experience, the battery life is great, and ChromeOS helps to keep things simple. If you’d like a device that can do a little more, expect to pay a fair bit more.
Electronicslifewire.com

Acer Executive Says Chip Shortage Will Last Into 2022

An Acer executive warns that the current global chip shortage could delay the production of laptops until at least early next year. According to Guardian Australia, Acer’s co-chief operating officer, Tiffany Huang, said that the rate of the global chip shortage cannot keep up with the demand of consumers. Huang noted that Acer "can only fill 50% of the worldwide demand."
Electronicsgametyrant.com

NACON RIG PRO Compact Review: An Almost Perfect Controller For Small Hands And Audiophiles

These days, every other gaming company that manufactures peripherals is sure to have its version of a “pro controller”. NACON is no different and has created its own spin on that idea. Their version though is aimed at gamers with smaller hands. The RIG PRO Compact is a wired controller that takes all of the nuances of a regular-sized Xbox controllers and stuffs them into a smaller package. And while it’s called a “pro controller”, there are some aspects that leave this controller falling a bit short of that title.
Computerswindowscentral.com

Acer Swift 3X review: Tons of performance for a good price thanks to discrete Intel Iris Xe Max GPU

The Swift 3X is a new addition to Acer's long-running Swift lineup, a collection of laptops that focus on being ultraportable without sacrificing performance. The Swift 3X adds Intel's Iris Xe Max discrete GPU, which boosts performance alongside 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor (CPU) for anyone who needs to focus on more intensive work like photo or video editing. I've been using the Swift 3X for about a week to see what it's all about and, ultimately, whether or not it's worth your money.
SoftwareTechRadar

Veryfi review

Veryfi makes a lot of sense if you’re looking for a straightforward solution to automating aspects of your business bookkeeping, with lots of tools for digitizing and managing your documents to better effect. Veryfi is a great tool for speeding up productivity and improving efficiency because it allows you to...
ElectronicsPosted by
Gadget Flow

Acer Predator Galea 350 gaming headset gives you immersive virtual 7.1 surround sound

Hear every footstep with the Acer Predator Galea 350 gaming headset. This gaming gadget features virtual 7.1 surround sound, letting you hear all the details. And you can even select modes—game, music, movie—to create the right ambiance. What’s more, the 50 mm Neodymium drivers give you high-quality bass. Also, the Acer TrueHarmony technology lets these wired headphones tune the drivers to the ideal balance of pitch, loudness, and timbre. That way, you can hear enemies approaching or enjoy cinematic audio to its fullest. Furthermore, this headset makes communicating with your team easy. That’s thanks to its retractable, unidirectional noise-canceling boom mic and audio control box. Moreover, the ergonomic over-ear cups give you a comfortable fit. Finally, this Acer headset has a 20 Hz frequency response.
ElectronicsInternational Business Times

Jabra Evolve2 30 Headset Hands-on Review: Work From Home (WFH) Companion

Even though Jabra already has a lineup of lightweight headsets equipped with powerful 40 mm drivers in the Evolve2 40, the company has continued its pursuit of reducing the stress and strain caused by long video conferencing and internet calls with a new headset model. The new Jabra Evolve2 30...
ElectronicsTechRadar

Hands on: Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) review

The Amazon Echo Show 8 (2021) offers a superior camera for enhanced video calls and a faster processor, but not the best audio quality or screen resolution. We’ll need to spend some more time with it to put it through its paces, but so far it’s proven to be a great device for chatting with friends and family.
Real EstateOrlando Sentinel

The best laptop for realtors

Because realtors spend so much time out of the office, while needing to have information immediately available for clients, a laptop computer is a vital tool. Finding just the right laptop for a realtor requires paying attention to a few different features, especially the quality of the display screen and the laptop’s portability.
Computersdivineworks.biz

AMD Ryzen 9 5950X

AMD Ryzen 9 5950X 16-core, 32-Thread Unlocked Desktop Processor. AMD Ryzen 5000 series processors deliver the ultimate in high performance, whether you’re playing the latest games, designing the next skyscraper, or crunching scientific data. Build with Confidence. Configuring and customizing your rig has never been easier. AMD Ryzen 5000 Series...
Cell Phonesreviewgeek.com

15 Accessories to Supercharge Your PC Gaming Setup

There are plenty of products that market themselves to the gaming crowd, but what if you want to go a little extra? From crazy lighting options to more accurate inputs, high-end gaming peripherals are convenient and look cool. So let’s look at some of the best accessories on the market and how they can improve your setup.