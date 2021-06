The surprise jumps with the appearance of two new chips on the manufacturer’s website: The Intel Core i9-11900KB and Intel Core i7-11700B. The first, as we can read in its file, is aimed at the portable market, but the big surprise comes with the second, and that is that this chip, which has not been announced by the company, would mean the arrival of the Tiger Lake platform to the desktop systems, which would mark the debut of the 10 nanometers in this market.