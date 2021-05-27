Cancel
Video Games

Taking a brief lesson in game design from Nintendo

The premise is exquisite: a peek beyond the gates of that curiously nondescript Kyoto office block that Nintendo calls home to see how the magic is made; not so much getting a golden ticket for the factory tour and more about getting a step-by-step guide from Wonka himself on the process, so you might see where all that sweetness and light comes from. The execution seems typically Nintendo; often inspired, at other points frustrating but never anything less than fascinating.

