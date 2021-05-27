Cancel
The Acer Predator CG437K gaming monitor is now official with a 42-inch 4K panel, 120Hz refresh rate, addressable LED strips and more

By Anil Ganti
notebookcheck.net
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAcer has launched a couple of gaming monitors to supplement its newly-launched gaming desktops and laptops. The top-of-the-line Predator CG437K checks all the boxes of a high-end gaming monitor, complete with addressable RGB strips that run along its periphery. At EUR 1,599 (US$1,947), it is a tad pricey, but its specs somewhat justify it. The Acer Predator CG437K will be available for purchase starting November 2021.

www.notebookcheck.net
