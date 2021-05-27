Cancel
Boulder, CO

Optical Rectennas Show Aptitude in Waste Heat Capture

Photonics.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOULDER, Colo., May 27, 2021 — Researchers from the University of Colorado Boulder have developed optical rectennas (short for “rectifying antennas”) capable of capturing excess heat and turning it into usable electricity. The optical rectennas are too small to see with the naked eye and roughly 100× more efficient than similar tools used for energy harvesting.

www.photonics.com
Boulder, CO
#Waste Heat#Aptitude#Nature Communications#Design#Energy Engineering#Electrical Energy#Thermal Energy#Electrical Power#Electrical Engineering#Excess Energy#Optical Rectennas#Excess Heat#Thermal Radiation#Energy Level#Usable Electricity#Energy Harvesting#Electrons#Power Output#Antennas#Resonant Tunneling
News Break
Science
Related
Colorado Statebikepacking.com

Introducing the New Republica Colorado

Brazil-based República Bicicletas just added another gravel bike to their lineup, featuring clearance for 27.5 x 2.1″ tires, custom geometry, and loads of mounting points. Check out the new República Colorado here…. If you missed our introduction to Brazil-based República Bicicletas, be sure to check that out here. To summarize,...
Colorado StateDenver Post

McMillin: Want a home in Colorado’s mountains? Best prepare for wildfires and floods.

It’s time for those who live in Colorado to stop fooling themselves about the risks and impacts of wildfire. Clearing brush around a house if it is in or anywhere near the wildland-urban interface (WUI) isn’t enough. Cutting down more beetle-infested trees isn’t enough. Banning outdoor burning and campfires in dry conditions isn’t enough. Hoping one wet spring will stanch ongoing drought conditions isn’t enough.
Colorado StatePosted by
94.3 The X

Colorado Bar Requiring Proof of COVID-19 Vaccine to Sit Inside

While you are starting to hear of major corporations like Target, Costco, and Starbucks drop the mask requirements within their stores for fully vaccinated employees and customers some Colorado business owners are going in the other direction. It was LEX 18, that gave us the heads up about Bar Max here in Colorado that is requesting proof of vaccine from customers and employees if they want to remove their masks and dine indoors.
Colorado StatePosted by
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Palisade High Releases Endangered Native Fish Into Colorado River

The Palisade High School Fish Hatchery released their first school of endangered native fish, razorback suckers, into the Colorado River. After years of planning and raising money, Palisade High School broke ground on their new fish hatchery on April 2, 2019, and by August 2020, their hatchery was up and running. The high school turned a storage building into a fish sanctuary with three 230-gallon tanks with 150 fish in each tank.
Colorado Statethemtnear.com

Discover Colorado: Lovely Lily Lake

Omayra Acevedo, Rocky Mountain National Park. The breeze was gently blowing, and after a very long and challenging week, I grabbed a cocktail and stood at the front screen door to inhale the crisp mountain air. Sunshine on My Shoulders was playing in the background and visions of hiking in the Colorado summer sun took a hold of me. I could feel myself smirk and reflect back on all of my adventures. Especially the ones in our colorful state. In case you’re new to my columns or have forgotten, I have a slight obsession with our Rocky Mountains.
Boulder, CObizwest.com

Renowned advertising executive sells Victorian home in Boulder for $4M

BOULDER — One of the most well-known ad executives in the country has sold his Boulder home after stepping away from the firm he co-founded for a second time. Alex Bogusky, who co-founded Crispin Porter + Bogusky in 1988, and his wife Ana sold their home at 421 Highland Ave. in Mapleton Hill for nearly $4 million last month, according to public records.
Boulder, COburlington-record.com

Parts of Boulder Creek still impaired because of elevated levels of E. coli

Sections of Boulder Creek are still considered “impaired” because of elevated levels of E. coli in the water and people recreating in the creek should continue to take precautions, according to state and city officials. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment designated a stretch of Boulder Creek from...
Erie, CODaily Camera

Area is buzzing as swarm season arrives for honey bees

It’s swarm season for honey bees and the area is buzzing with colonies. While it may look disconcerting, residents need not worry. According to a weekly update from the Erie town administrator, the Boulder County Beekeepers Association will collect swarms free of charge. Community members can call the Swarm Hotline...
Boulder, CODaily Camera

Guest Opinion: Alan Delamere: CU South – Devil is in the details

I was happy to see the Mayor’s list of issues to be resolved prior to completing an annexation agreement with CU. However there is one issue that was not on the Mayors list – Technical feasibility of the current City plan for protecting Boulder citizens from flood danger. The flood of 2013 is still fresh in our minds so we need to protect all of Boulder from such a flood occurring again.
Boulder, COPinkbike.com

Orbea to Move US Operations to Boulder, Colorado

After nearly 15 years in Little Rock, Arkansas, Orbea is moving their US offices and operations to Boulder, Colorado this May. With an incredible surge in the company’s sales over. the past several years, Orbea sees this as an ideal time to relocate to one of the premier bicycling cities...
Boulder, CODaily Camera

Guest Opinion: Dr. Cliff Gronseth: Help and healing overseas with Boulder’s repurposed technology

Dear readers: We’ve been following Dr. Cliff Gronseth’s global humanitarian work through his nonprofit, Now You Are the Group’s Interest (NYAGI), for many years. In 2016 and 2017, NYAGI’s team of physicians and sonographers, along with high school and college students, visited Nepal to teach prenatal ultrasound techniques to skilled birth attendants. Students led the technology piece, teaching nurses how to use repurposed ipads and iphones. In 2019, the team traveled to Haiti, achieving similar goals. But in 2020, COVID put a stop to in-person teaching. Using the power of technology, NYAGI has been able to help nursing students in northern Nicaragua learn techniques to help babies breathe, and will be able to continue its work remotely in low-income countries, including in Tanzania this summer. But success depends on having the right technology — repurposed ipads and iphones — to teach the complexities of ultrasound (Are you hearing this Apple and Google?).
Boulder, COCU Boulder News & Events

"Alpine" will be CURC's next high performance computing system

CU Research Computing is pleased to announce that the University of Colorado's third-generation high performance computing (HPC) infrastructure will be named "Alpine". Alpine represents the lofty goals of the hard-working students, staff and faculty conducting research on CURC's advanced cyberinfrastructure, and is a nod to the beautiful mountain environment of Colorado. Congratulations to Valeria Barra for suggesting the winning name, among more than 100 suggestions.
Longmont, COcoloradohometownweekly.com

Large plot of ag land outside Longmont trades for $6.65M

A roughly 37-acre parcel of mostly agricultural land in unincorporated Boulder County just outside Longmont recently sold for $6.65 million, county property records show. The seller of the property, located south of St. Vrain Road and west of the Vance Brand Municipal Airport, was Dog Gone Pastures LLC, an entity registered to Barry Gafner.