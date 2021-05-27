Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Pokémon Go Fest 2021 dates announced, starring Pikachu Rock Star and Pikachu Pop Star

By Ryan Galloway
dotesports.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNiantic has finally revealed what trainers can expect to come in 2021’s Pokémon Go fest, boasting a special discounted ticket price of $5. The musical-themed event will make players the show’s director as the two-day celebration unfolds. Beginning on July 17, there will be plenty of content for those who...

dotesports.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pok Mon Go#Pokemon Gym#Festival#Adventure#Niantic#Pok Mon Go Fest#Hippotpotas#Deino#Galarian Ponyta#Leafeon#Umbreon#Xp#Timed Research#Remote Raid#Global Challenge Arena#Pop Star Pikachu#Special Pokemon#Gym Photo Discs#Tickets#Limited Edition Items
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Pokemon
Related
Video Gamesnintendowire.com

Pokémon GO announces Season of Discovery

We are quickly approaching the fifth anniversary of Pokémon GO, and Niantic has announced that the anniversary celebrations, as well as Pokémon GO Fest 2021, will take place during the Season of Discovery. The new season will bring a slew of new updates, including bringing Regice, Regirock, and Registeel back...
Video GamesComicBook

Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis Launch Date Announced

Sega has announced that Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis will officially globally launch on June 9th for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. The much-anticipated new version of Phantasy Star Online 2 brings with it an overhauled graphics engine, character creation, game system, and more. The free-to-play online role-playing game occupies a somewhat unusual space as it will be part of a shared universe with its immediate predecessor, Phantasy Star Online 2. Players will be able to move back and forth between the two and play with the same character with some obvious changes between the two.
Shoppingbleedingcool.com

Funko Debuts New Target Exclusive Star Wars Retro Series Pops

Star Wars is as popular as ever with its new assortment of comics, games, movies, and television series. After the fall of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, fans almost seem burnt after the controversial sequel trilogy. It was not until The Mandalorian and the final season of The Clone Wars that the love for Star Wars seemed to return, if not even bigger than before. Since then, we have received so many new collectibles that it is hard to keep up, especially if you're a Funko fan. Funko is constantly giving fans some amazing Pop creations that are perfect for any fan or collector out there, and we have to seen quite a bit of Star Wars Pops lately. Funko has been diving into the bigger world of the franchise lately, giving collectors new Pops other projects like Jedi: Fallen Order, Knights of the Old Republic, and even Republic Commando. Now it looks like we are getting a blast from the past as they unveil the new Star Wars Retro Series Pop wave.
Hair Careallkpop.com

K-Pop stylists reveal problems with idol stars dyeing their hair red

K-Pop stylists revealed the problems with idol stars dyeing their hair red. On the latest episode of AYO, idol hair stylists Goya and Aeri revealed the issues with bleaching and dyeing the hair of their celebrity clients, who include Wanna One, SUper Junior, NU'EST, FIESTAR, EXID, and VIXX. Viewers wrote in, saying they liked to see idol stars with bright red hair, and Goya responded, "After just one rehearsal, this kind of red dye will make you sweat blood." Aeri agreed that red dye runs the most out of all the hair dye colors.
Video Gamestheloadout.com

Pokémon GO Fest 2021: dates, ticket price, new shinies, and more

Pokémon GO Fest 2021 will have a music festival theme, says developer Niantic. The event aims to celebrate 25 years of Pokémon and the fifth anniversary of Pokémon GO, so what better way to kick things off than with the ultimate summer experience – a massive outdoor concert!. Pokémon GO...
Moviessideshow.com

Star Wars: The Ultimate Pop-Up Galaxy (Limited Edition)

From the war-torn battlefields of the Clone Wars to the rebels’ last stand over the Death Star and the Resistance’s climactic clash with the First Order on Crait, this one-of-a-kind limited edition pop-up book takes fans on a unique interactive adventure that brings the Star Wars saga to life in a whole new way.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

What is the Brawl Stars Season 7 start date?

Brawl Stars Season 6 is about to wrap up, and players are gearing up for Season 7. The recent Brawl Talk has revealed that the upcoming season will be called Jurassic Splash and will primarily revolve around the summer theme. The patch update for Season 7 will be one of the biggest we ever had as there is a plethora of new content coming to the game.
Video Gamesfuturegamereleases.com

Pokemon Go Fest 2021: Meloetta and New Pikachu Variant Confirmed for Go Fest 2021

Trainers, Pokemon Go’s biggest event of the year the Go Fest event goes live in July 2021 and will take place over two days, July 17 and 18. This year’s Pokemon Go Fest will take place over two days, offering various bonuses, rewards, Pokemon encounters, shiny forms, and much more. Both days look promising and you can participate in both days of the event with one ticket. Please have in mind that this is a ticketed event and the tickets can be found in the in-game shop.
Oak Grove, KYwhopam.com

Music Under the Stars : Rock Edition

A Friday night under the stars and free live outdoor music….what more could you ask for this summer? Rock out with Visit Oak Grove KY for their first ever Music Under The Stars series: Rock Edition. Enjoy free live music, food trucks, and a beer garden come join us Friday night June 18th from 6-8pm at the Viceroy Amphitheater located at 101 Walter Garrett Lane in Oak Grove KY, across from Ft. Campbell Gate 7.. Concert gates open at 5:00pm. For more information go to visit oak grove ky dot com or Visit Oak Grove KY on Facebook! https://www.facebook.com/events/496036731622109.
MoviesTVOvermind

This Rock Cover of The Main Star Wars Theme is Awesome

It’s kind of amazing, but people actually forget how important the music of Star Wars is to the movies and even to the shows. If not for the music it feels as though it would be kind of generic and bland since like it or not, the accompanying music that’s been used within the franchise for so long, especially the main theme, has been necessary since it speaks to the tone and pace of the movie in a big way. The rock cover of the theme song definitely picks things up in pace and delivers a heavier feeling to the movie overall since it’s very easy to get a different image of this franchise when listening to the rock version, and it’s not exactly the same. But it’s still impressive to hear what people come up with in their own minds when reference Star Wars and over the years, many upon many people have helped to imagine the franchise in different ways that have helped it to change and to evolve into what it is now.
Worldthewestsidegazette.com

New Zealand Based Kiwi Pop Star Lorde Hints At New Music

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — New Zealand’s biggest pop star Lorde is on the cusp of releasing her first music in four years. The Kiwi musician updated her website with a new record cover, on June 8 titled Solar Power, with a tagline “Arriving in 2021 … patience is a virtue”. Along with this, there was a link encouraging fans to sign up for Lorde’s mailing list.
TV Seriesallkpop.com

Netflix's 'Kingdom: Ashin of the North' starring Jun Ji Hyun announces its official premiere date

The hit Netflix-original K-zombie series that took the world by storm is finally returning with its newest installment next month!. The highly anticipated prequel to the K-drama series 'Kingdom', the upcoming special 'Kingdom: Ashin of the North' starring Jun Ji Hyun follows the mysterious character known as Ashin and her connection to the root cause of the illness, which brings the dead to life and plagues the Joseon dynasty.