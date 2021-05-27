Pokémon Go Fest 2021 dates announced, starring Pikachu Rock Star and Pikachu Pop Star

It’s kind of amazing, but people actually forget how important the music of Star Wars is to the movies and even to the shows. If not for the music it feels as though it would be kind of generic and bland since like it or not, the accompanying music that’s been used within the franchise for so long, especially the main theme, has been necessary since it speaks to the tone and pace of the movie in a big way. The rock cover of the theme song definitely picks things up in pace and delivers a heavier feeling to the movie overall since it’s very easy to get a different image of this franchise when listening to the rock version, and it’s not exactly the same. But it’s still impressive to hear what people come up with in their own minds when reference Star Wars and over the years, many upon many people have helped to imagine the franchise in different ways that have helped it to change and to evolve into what it is now.