Kentucky State

Lexington was home to the only remaining Disney store in Kentucky. Now it’s closing

By Jeremy Chisenhall
Lexington Herald-Leader
 11 days ago

The last Disney retail store in Kentucky is shuttering its doors in the next few weeks. The Disney store in Lexington’s Fayette Mall will be closed by June 16, according to Disney, which encouraged its fans to shop online after the closure. The store appears to be one of dozens being closed by Disney this year. A few waves of closures kicked off in March with reports of at least 38 stores closing around the country.

www.kentucky.com
Lexington, KYwymt.com

Casting underway for national courtroom show filming in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Woodhill Cinema, the old movie theatre on Codell Drive in Lexington, will soon be home to a national courtroom show. Shooting for “Relative Justice” kicks off this spring. The premise for the show is straightforward. It brings family squabbles from the living room to the courtroom.
Lexington, KYfoxlexington.com

Jason Aldean tour coming to Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WDKY) – Jason Aldean will be in Lexington as part of his “Back in the Saddle” tour. Aldean will be at Rupp Arena Saturday, Oct. 23. He will be joined by other acts Hard and Lainey Wilson. Tickets for the concert go on sale Friday, May 21 at...
Lexington, KYWTVQ

Bring a ball to the Heart Ball, collection drive underway

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – American Heart Association Kentucky (AHA) is calling on the public to donate athletic balls as part of the upcoming Central Kentucky Heart Ball. According to AHA Kentucky, the athletic balls will be distributed through Shaping Our Appalachian Region (SOAR) Eastern Kentucky. Balls can be dropped off...
Lexington, KYfoxlexington.com

Confusion continues over when people still have to wear masks in public

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WDKY) – Last week, Governor Andy Beshear announced changes to Kentucky’s mask mandate. For unvaccinated people, nothing really changed. However, for people who are vaccinated, whether or not you’ll need to wear a mask will really depend on where you’re going. The change made it so people who...
Lexington, KYWTVQ

Dumpster fire at Amazon facility sparks made rush

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A fire in a dumpster causes an afternoon scramble at one of the region’s largest private employers. A call of a fire at the Amazon.com returns center at 172 Trade St. at about 4:40 p.m. sent a dozen fire units rushing to the scene and prompted worker evacuations at the facility.
Texas StateWKYT 27

Missing tiger found in Texas

The Lexington Clinic celebrated a major milestone on Saturday by cutting the ribbon on its new facility. WATCH | Lex Project Prom makes Fayette County students dreams a reality. Updated: 4 hours ago. Everyone remembers going to their high school prom, but do you remember how much it all cost?
Lexington, KYWTVQ

Golf outing between among police and kids builds positive relationships

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Two special groups got together Saturday afternoon in Lexington for some special time. The Do Something Extraordinary Golf Group got together 37 Lexington Police officers paired up with as many kids from the program at three Fayette County schools for a day of food, golf and a visit with some of their favorite movie characters at Tates Creek Golf Course.
Lexington, KYWTVQ

Fayette new COVID cases easing, walk-in pop-up vaccine clinic Thursday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington-Fayette County is hosting another pop-up vaccination clinic Thursda, May 13 featuring the one-shot Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine. The clinic is 1-3 p.m. at Russell School Community Services Center — Community Action Council — at 520 Toner St. No appointments are needed and plenty...