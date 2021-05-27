Lexington was home to the only remaining Disney store in Kentucky. Now it’s closing
The last Disney retail store in Kentucky is shuttering its doors in the next few weeks. The Disney store in Lexington’s Fayette Mall will be closed by June 16, according to Disney, which encouraged its fans to shop online after the closure. The store appears to be one of dozens being closed by Disney this year. A few waves of closures kicked off in March with reports of at least 38 stores closing around the country.www.kentucky.com