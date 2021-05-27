Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Six things we ought to know about GMOs

By Family Features
Posted by 
The Beacon Newspapers
The Beacon Newspapers
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=142tQM_0aDNr4D300

You may have heard of GMO foods before, but what you may not know is the science and purpose behind them.

GMO (genetically modified organism) is a common term used to describe foods that have been created through genetic engineering. A GMO is a plant, animal or microorganism that has had its genetic material (DNA) changed using technology that generally involves the transfer of specific DNA from one organism to another.

Although GMO foods are widely available to consumers, there is sometimes confusion around what GMOs are and how they are used in the United States’ food supply.

As part of the Feed Your Mind education initiative, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) provides this science-based information to help consumers better understand GMOs:

— Only a few types of GMO foods are sold in the United States.

Soybeans, cotton, corn, alfalfa, apples, canola, papaya, potatoes, summer squash, sugar beets, pineapple and AquAdvantage salmon complete the list of GMO foods currently sold in the U.S.

Only a few of these are available in the produce sections of grocery stores. Most are instead used to make ingredients that are then used in other food products, like cereals and snack chips.

GMOs can help farmers grow crops that are resistant to diseases and insects.

Humans have used traditional ways to modify crops and animals to suit their needs and tastes for more than 10,000 years.

Genetic engineering lets scientists take a beneficial gene, like insect resistance, and transfer it into a plant. Results can include higher crop yields, less crop loss, longer storage life, better appearance, better nutrition or some combination of these traits.

— GMO foods are as safe to eat as their non-GMO counterparts.

The FDA, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and U.S. Department of Agriculture work together to make sure GMOs are safe for human, plant and animal health. GMO foods are carefully studied before being sold to the public to make sure they are safe.

Some GMO plants have even been modified to improve their nutritional value. For example, some GMO soybeans contain healthier oils, which can replace oils containing trans fat.

— GMO foods are no more likely to cause allergies than non-GMOs.

You will not be allergic to a GMO food unless you’re allergic to the non-GMO version of that food. For example, if you’re not allergic to foods made with non-GMO soy, you won’t be allergic to foods made with GMO soy.

When developing GMOs, scientists run tests to make sure allergens aren’t transferred from one food to another.

— GMOs can reduce farmers’ use of pesticides.

Some GMO plants contain plant-incorporated protectants to make them resistant to insects. This lowers farmers’ need for, and use of, spray pesticides.

— A bioengineered disclosure will be on some of the foods you eat.

The National Bioengineered Food Disclosure Standard requires bioengineered foods to be labeled by 2022 with text on the packages that reads “bioengineered food,” shows the bioengineered food symbol, or provides directions for using your phone to find the disclosure.

Sometimes the terms bioengineered, GMO and genetic engineering are used interchangeably, but labels required under the standard use the term bioengineered.

Find more answers to your questions about GMOs at www.fda.gov/feedyourmind.

This article was sponsored by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The Beacon Newspapers

The Beacon Newspapers

Washington, DC
411
Followers
172
Post
74K+
Views
ABOUT

In Focus for People Over 50.

 https://www.thebeaconnewspapers.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gmo Foods#Snack Foods#Nutrition#Food Crops#Pesticides#Gmos#Gmo Foods#Non Gmo Soy#Labels#Ingredients#Healthier Oils#Allergies#Bioengineered Foods#Scientists#Farmers#Sugar Beets#Insects#Agriculture Work#Cereals#Potatoes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
FDA
Related
Agriculturenewfoodmagazine.com

All you need to know about bioengineered food disclosure compliance

Attorneys Samuel Jockel and Rachel Lowe explain what regulated entities need be mindful of with the upcoming NBFDS compliance deadline. With a mandatory compliance deadline of 1 January 2022 right around the corner, manufacturers, importers and certain retailers have just several months remaining to ensure products labelled for US retail sale comply with the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) Agricultural Marketing Service’s (AMS) mandatory National Bioengineered Food Disclosure Standard (NBFDS).
Agriculturegeneticliteracyproject.org

Podcast: EU food retailers don’t want CRISPR crops; Glyphosate threatens insects? Gene editing may fight high cholesterol

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. European food retailers want food made from CRISPR-edited crops labeled “GMO,” which could prevent EU farmers from utilizing gene editing technology. The weedkiller glyphosate is thought to pose little risk to humans and animals, but a new study suggests the herbicide could threaten insects. How worried should we be? CRISPR may one day replace statins as a treatment for high cholesterol.
Milknewfoodmagazine.com

Why plant-based doesn’t necessarily mean healthy

David McClements warns that plant-based alternatives are not necessarily healthier than their “traditional” counterparts, thanks to the amount of sugar, salt, and saturated fat sometimes present in them. As meat-eating continues to increase around the world, food scientists are focusing on ways to create healthier, better-tasting and more sustainable plant-based...
IndustryPosted by
Benzinga

Myovant - Pfizer's Uterine Fibroids Treatment Wins FDA Approval

The FDA has approved Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE: MYOV) and Pfizer Inc’s (NYSE: PFE) relugolix combined with estradiol and norethindrone acetate for heavy menstrual bleeding linked to uterine fibroids in premenopausal women. The once-daily treatment will be marketed as Myfembree, with a treatment duration of up to two years. Wednesday’s...
Agriculturefaunalytics.org

What Can GMOs Teach Us About Cultured Meat?

There are many potential benefits of switching food production methods from traditional animal agriculture to cellular agriculture. Notably, foods created through cell-culturing techniques can (theoretically) avoid a significant portion of the environmental and ethical problems that come with the current system of breeding, raising, and slaughtering billions of animals a year. However, it is important for the burgeoning cultured foods industry to take care to avoid the pitfalls that have hindered the success of similar new technologies. This paper warns of these possible pitfalls using the case of genetically modified organisms (GMOs) as a comparison from which the cultured food industry (specifically cultured meat) can learn. The authors emphasize that if the cultured meat industry gets swept up by the demands of big business and loses sight of its original prosocial motivations, it could lose public trust and fail to integrate into the mainstream food system.
NutritionPosted by
The Beacon Newspapers

Smart snacking is good for your health

As with anything, there is an art to “smart snacking,” or finding foods that will curb your hunger, leave you satisfied, and give you the motivation you need to tackle your to-do list. “There is absolutely nothing wrong with snacking,” said Amy Lee, M.D., a board-certified physician specializing in internal...
SciencePosted by
The Beacon Newspapers

Does air pollution lead to Alzheimer’s?

Have you ever spent the day in a city with such bad air pollution that when you blew your nose the mucus had a black tinge? Have you ever coughed as you breathed in diesel fumes from a passing bus and thought to yourself, “Well, that’s a year gone from my life”?
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
The Beacon Newspapers

Bitterness gets an undeserved bad rap

As a flavor, bitter often gets a bad rap; however, bitter foods — like arugula, frisee, rapini and their respective bitter edges — are showing up on menus and the vegetable aisle of supermarkets. We are starting to understand that bitter flavors are important to our sense of taste. They...
AgricultureEatingWell

Meet the Scientist Behind the Plant-Based Meat Movement

Americans may be some of the biggest meat consumers in the world, but the last five years have seen a sea change. Almost a quarter of respondents in a 2020 Gallup poll reported eating less meat than the year before, citing health and environmental concerns as their top reasons for cutting back, and 36% of those said they'd done so by swapping their cheeseburger or chicken breast for plant-based meat alternatives. The market for foods like the Impossible Burger and Beyond Meat "sausage" has exploded in kind: in 2020, U.S. retail sales of plant-based foods shot to $7 billion-a growth of 43% in just two years. And analysts project that the market for plant-based meats will more than triple by 2027.
Agriculturecitizensjournal.us

Follow the Science, at Least on Nutrition

If we’ve learned anything from the Covid-19 pandemic, it’s the importance of solid, up-to-date scientific information – and the regulatory flexibility necessary to respond quickly to new information. At least with some aspects of Covid prevention and treatment, “follow the science” became the guiding mantra, as sustained inquiry into the corona virus progressed at warp-speed, leading to scientific breakthroughs and three vaccines in only months, rather than the normal years or even decades.
Sacramento, CArosevilletoday.com

Food Sensitivity vs. Food Intolerance vs. Food Allergy

Understanding the differences in adverse food reactions. Sacramento, CA- There are many terms used for adverse food reactions including food allergies, food sensitivities, and food intolerances that are often used interchangeably by the general public, and even among some clinicians, which may be confusing. This is partly due to the...
ScienceScience Daily

A call for global oversight of unproven stem cell therapies

The promotion and marketing of unproven stem cell therapies is a global problem that needs a global solution, say experts in a perspective published June 8 in the journal Stem Cell Reports. The authors of the paper call for the World Health Organization (WHO) to establish an advisory committee on regenerative medicine to tackle this issue and provide guidance for countries around the world.
Stocksmorningology.com

The Top 3 Gene-Editing Stocks to Consider

Gene-editing has become one of the top investing buzzwords. All as gene editing show progress in identifying and potentially curing diseases. Even more impressive, according to Interesting Engineering, “researchers have already identified DNA errors as the cause of nearly 7,000 diseases. Thankfully, the growing world of genome editing could be the ‘spell-checker’ needed to detect and eventually fix these.”
IndustryINFORUM

U.S. FDA approves Biogen Alzheimer's drug, hailed as 'a big day'

June 7 (Reuters) - U.S. regulators on Monday approved Biogen Inc's aducanumab as the first treatment to address an underlying cause of Alzheimer's disease despite controversy over mixed clinical trial results for the drug. Aducanumab aims to remove sticky deposits of a protein called amyloid beta from the brains of...
Medical & Biotechgeneticliteracyproject.org

Futuristic food: From 3D-printed meals to DNA-based diet analysis, here are the 10 biggest food tech breakthroughs over the last decade

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. [F]ood tech has changed how we eat, for good. So, what’s the driving force behind this activity? And where have these developments had the biggest impact so far?