Delphos, OH

Lakeview Farms launches dairy-based Mediterranean dips

dairyfoods.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDelphos, Ohio-based Lakeview Farms LLC released a new line of dairy-based dips — Tribe Mezze dips. The new collection of Mediterranean-inspired dips pairs perfectly with vegetables, crackers, pita bread, and other appetizer or snacking items, Lakeview Farms says. Tribe Mezze Dips are kosher-certified, contain no artificial preservatives, and are gluten-free. The line’s varieties consist of three feta-based dips, including Red Pepper, Roasted Garlic, and Spicy Tomato; Original Style tzatziki dip made with Greek yogurt, cucumber, and dill; and Mediterranean Layered dip made with hummus, tzatziki, red peppers, and herbs.

www.dairyfoods.com
