Battlefield 6 Reveal Trailer Reportedly Leaks Online In Low Quality
The Battlefield 6 reveal trailer has been leaking all over the shop the last few weeks, and now it appears that a low quality version of the full video has appeared online. However, Tom Henderson, who has leaked a number of Battlefield 6 details in the past few months, and said that we’ll be getting a different version of the leaked trailer, which can be seen below. And we should stress again that it’s very low quality, and also partially obscured by the LOL guy emoji.www.psu.com