Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

How to purchase a ticket for Pokémon Go Fest 2021

By Leonardo Biazzi
dotesports.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePokémon Go Fest 2021 is slated to run from July 17 to 18 and tickets for the digital-only event are available now to purchase through the app. On July 17 and 18 from 10am to 8pm local time, players from all over the world can play together and enjoy the special two-day event, which will have components for trainers who buy the event’s ticket and those who don’t. This year, Pokémon Go Fest is a music festival and the players are the show’s director, according to Niantic.

dotesports.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Game Music#Music Festival#Show Time#Pok Mon Go Fest 2021#Niantic#The Special Research#Pok Mon Go#The Pok Mon Go#Global Challenge Arena#Tickets#Ticketed Players#Special Perks#Pok Mon Fans#Pikachu#Star#July
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Avatar
News Break
Pokemon
Related
Video Gamesimore.com

Pokémon Go: Mega Slowbro Mega Raid Guide

As the Season of Legends wraps up, Pokémon Go Trainers are eagerly awaiting the details of the next season. We don't have those yet, but we do know the next Mega Evolved Pokémon coming to Mega Raids: Mega Slowbro! Joined by Galarian Slowbro and Galarian Slowking, Mega Slowbro will make its Pokémon Go debut on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 as part of the event, A Very Slow Discovery. While Niantic could give Mega Slowbro an additional move or even change its stats before release, we here at iMore have gathered the best counters based on its current stats and movesets so you can prepare. And be sure to check out our Best Pokémon Go Accessories, so you can be fully equipped for your Pokémon Journey!
Video Gamesgamepur.com

How to use evolution items in Pokémon Go

There are several requirements you may need to meet to evolve a Pokémon in Pokémon Go. Unlike traditional games in the series, you can’t level them up. You need to feed them candy. Once you have enough, they’ll become their next evolution. A handful of Pokémon do need evolution items, similar to when you use a Fire Stone on an Eevee to turn it into a Flareon. There are a handful of evolution items you can collect in Pokémon Go, and they all work the same way.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

Can you get a shiny Mienfoo in Pokémon Go?

Pokémon Go players are always seeking the sacred hundo version of their favorite Pokémon, a perfect IV choice, giving it the best stats for PvP or PvE. What’s even better is discovering a shiny hundo, giving it even more authority because it’s a shiny version of a particular Pokémon. Almost every Pokémon throughout the Pokémon series has a shiny version, giving players a slim chance of encountering it. For those looking to see if they can capture a shiny version of Mienfoo while participating in the Battle League, you best not hold your expectations too high.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

Is Registeel good in Pokémon Go?

The legendary Pokémon in Pokémon Go are the most sought-after choices in the mobile game. They’re pretty exclusive because they frequently rotate and switch out of the five star raids. You only have a few weeks to try your luck of trying to catch it before it disappears. Registeel is one of these Pokémon, and we highly recommend going out of your way to try and catch it. It’s returning to five star raids from June 1 to 17 to celebrate the start of the Season of Discovery. We’ve listed out its best moveset, if you can catch its shiny form during the event, and how to beat it. But why is Registeel good?
Video Gamesgamepur.com

Pokémon Go announces Season of Discovery and teases new legendary Pokémon on the way

The Season of Discovery will be the next season in Pokémon Go. It’s set to start on June 1, with a new wave of events and plenty of Pokémon for players to capture throughout the summer. The focus of the Season of Discovery will be all about discovering new Pokémon, with plenty of old ones making their return. There will be rotations of Pokémon throughout the wild for each hemisphere and egg spawns.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

The best moveset for shadow Nidoqueen in Pokémon Go

A new series of move updates for Pokémon Go at the start of Battle League Season 8 will have more players using shadow Nidoqueen in the Great League. Many of this Pokémon’s moves were given a substantial buff, and this Pokémon can now learn another move that also received an update, greatly increasing this Pokémon’s use in the Great League. Previously, it was much lower in the rankings and wasn’t used too widely by too many players. That’s going to change in Season 8 and moving forward.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

How to complete the Galarian Ponyta timed research tasks and all rewards in Pokémon Go

As a form of apology from Niantic, they’re releasing a special timed research project all about Galarian Ponyta. It’s launching right at the start of the Season of Discovery, due to Galarian Ponyta not having been shiny for a partial time during the final events of May 2021 for the Season of Legends. The timed research is available for everyone, so you won’t need to purchase anything or have access to a particular part of Pokémon Go. It’ll be available as soon as the Season of Discovery arrives in your area at 10 AM.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Pokémon GO's Season Of Discovery: Raids & Events

The Season of Discovery has begun in Pokémon GO. This is the third-ever Season following the Season of Celebration and the Season of Legends. Niantic has said that this Season, which runs from June 1st at 10 AM local time until September 1st at 10 AM local time, will focus on Niantic's fifth anniversary with Pokémon GO as well as GO Fest 2021. Now, let's see what events and bonuses are happening with the Season of Discovery.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

Is Mienshao good in Pokémon Go?

Not every Pokémon in Pokémon Go turns out to be an ideal choice for your roster. It all comes down to the Pokémon’s stats and moveset. Mienshao has some problems with its moveset, primarily its fast move, and the stats are alright. The big problem with it is the moveset, and that might change in the future. Right now, you cannot get Mienshao’s shiny type, you can only capture its base form, Mienfoo, in the Battle League, and we’ve listed out the best moveset. While Mienshao doesn’t become a heavy hitter in PvP, it’s an okay choice to see some use in specific Pokémon Go teams.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Today Is The Final Day Of Season Of Legends In Pokémon GO

Today is the final day of the Season of Legends in Pokémon GO. This is the second overall Season in the game's history since the concept of Seasons, which essentially are three-month-long block with region-specific spawns and themed events. It was a marked improvement over the uneven first season, the Season of Celebration, especially in the final third during the Luminous Legends X & Y events. There may be a few more aspects of the Season of Legends to take advantage of today while you have the chance.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Today Is Shiny Dwebble Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO

Dwebble Spotlight Hour is happening this evening in Pokémon GO. Today, June 1st, 2021 from 6 PM to 7 PM, Dwebble will be popping up all over the game, even showing up in spawn points that aren't usually active. Here's everything you need to know about taking advantage of this Pokémon GO Spotlight Hour.
Video GamesPosted by
Distractify

You'll Need a Lot of XL Candy to Level Up Your Pokémon in 'Pokémon GO'

The mobile AR game Pokémon GO offers an interactive and creative way for players to catch Pokémon in the real world and is one of the franchise's most unique titles. The game includes a variety of items to enhance your Pokémon journey and help you become the best trainer — and many of these items are necessary if you want to become one of the best Pokémon GO players.
Video GamesPolygon

Pokémon Go Gible Community Day guide

Gible Community Day in Pokémon Go runs June 6 from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. in your local time. During the event period, Gible will be spawning in large numbers with a very high chance of appearing Shiny. In our Pokémon Go guide, we’ll walk you through how to find...
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Complete A Slow Discovery Collection Challenge In Pokémon GO

Today at 10 AM local time, the Slowpoke-themed A Very Slow Discovery event will begin in Pokémon GO. As the first event of the new Season of Discovery, it brings Galarain Slowpoke, Galarian Slowbro, Mega Slowbro, and Shiny-capable wild Slowbro encounters to Pokémon GO. This event will not come with Timed Research, but it will indeed include a Collection Challenge that must be completed before the event ends to claim rewards. As the event has begun in earlier timezones, we can now share with Bleeding Cool readers exactly what this Collection Challenge will ask of Pokémon GO players, and what it will offer as a reward.
Video GamesNintendo Life

Pokémon GO Pokédex: #101 - 150

Pokémon GO is all about catching Pokémon, and there are a lot of them. Right now, Gen 1, 2, and most of 3 are available in the game, which should keep you very busy until the rest make it. To help you catch them all, we've put together a complete...
Musicwersm.com

Pokémon Go Fest Returns This Summer With Its Own Virtual Music Festival

Pokémon Go Fest is returning this year with an interactive music festival and discounted tickets to celebrate its five-year anniversary. Last week Niantic announced that this year’s Pokémon Go Fest celebrations will run virtually, and will offer participants access to an interactive concert from the franchise’s signature music producer, Junichi Masuda. The event is slated to take place on July 17 and 18.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

How to get a King’s Rock during A Very Slow Discovery in Pokémon Go

Pokémon Go has kicked off the Season of Discovery for the summer, swapping out the Pokémon spawns all over the world and three months full of new Pokémon to capture, along with events. The first event will be A Very Slow Discovery, celebrating the debut of Galarian Slowpoke, a Pokémon that originates from the Galar region, featured in Pokémon Sword and Shield. The event features a Collection Challenge where you need to evolve a Slowpoke in a Slowking. The only way you can do this is with a King’s Rock evolution item.
Video Gamesplayer.one

Season 8 GO Battle League Starts in Pokémon GO Today

Good news Pokémon GO trainers as Season 8 of the GO Battle League starts today! There’s a lot of things to unpack for the new season and we’ll try to take a look into them. One of the things that trainers can expect is the debut of the Martial Arts...