How to purchase a ticket for Pokémon Go Fest 2021
Pokémon Go Fest 2021 is slated to run from July 17 to 18 and tickets for the digital-only event are available now to purchase through the app. On July 17 and 18 from 10am to 8pm local time, players from all over the world can play together and enjoy the special two-day event, which will have components for trainers who buy the event’s ticket and those who don’t. This year, Pokémon Go Fest is a music festival and the players are the show’s director, according to Niantic.dotesports.com