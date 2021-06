Popular video conferencing platform Google Meet is rolling out support to change video backgrounds. The support for video backgrounds is being added to the web. The company said that it will extend the support to mobile soon. Google had earlier launched the support with the Google Meet web UI. The feature is now widely available to users. With the new support, users can change the static backgrounds. The company said that it will help users to show more of their personality. They can hide the original backgrounds and surroundings. Google said that this will also enhance their privacy. The search engine giant said that replacing the background with video will make video calls on the platform more fun and engaging.