Howard University Renames College of Fine Arts After Alumnus Chadwick Boseman

The Oscar-nominated writer-director looks back at her breakthrough film, Spike Lee’s funny producing style, and why Pariah’s legacy still makes her tear up. Pariah lived many lives before it hit theaters. Dee Rees’s 2011 film began as a 140-page feature; as an NYU grad student, Rees whittled it down into a short, which played internationally and earned critical acclaim in 2007. The future Oscar nominee brought the story back to feature-length, eventually shooting it in just 18 days on a shoestring $500,000 budget. The end result? A tender, riveting portrait of Alike (a magnetic Adepero Oduye), a queer Black girl in Brooklyn sorting through questions about her ambitions, her relationship with her parents, and her sexuality. It was semi-autobiographical, Rees has long said, tracing some of her own feelings about class and coming out.