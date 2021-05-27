There's loads of interesting info in Sony's PlayStation investor relations document

Yesterday, PlayStation let slip that some more of its upcoming PS5 games will also be launching on PS4. Joining Horizon: Forbidden West will be the next God of War and Gran Turismo 7. The internet is unhappy about it. There's this notion that if a new generation game is playable on an older console, then it's not truly a new generation game. It's a belief that was somewhat referenced by PlayStation chief Jim Ryan, who said that it was time to give customers something new "that can only be enjoyed on PS5," responding to Xbox's strategy of making games cross-generational.