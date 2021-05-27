Cancel
Presidential Election

Matt Gaetz says he will run for presidency in 2024 if Trump does not

By Graig Graziosi
The Independent
 11 days ago

GOP Congressman Matt Gaetz plans to run for the presidency in 2024 if Donald Trump decides not to run.

The congressman made the announcement on Wednesday in a text message to the New York Post .

“I support Donald Trump for president. I’ve directly encouraged him to run and he gives me every indication he will,” he wrote. “If Trump doesn’t run, I’m sure I could defeat whatever remains of Joe Biden by 2024.”

Mr Gaetz’s associate, Joel Greenberg, pleaded guilty last week to six federal charges, admitting he had knowingly solicited and paid for sex from a minor. Several legal commentators have said that Mr Greenberg taking a plea deal may be a problem for Mr Gaetz, who has close connection to Greenberg’s dealings.

Mr Gaetz has not been charged with any crimes and has denied any wrongdoing.

A source speaking to the New York Post claims Mr Gaetz wants to run for president as a way to help out fellow Florida Republican, Governor Ron DeSantis. Mr DeSantis is considered by some political analysts to be the Republicans’ frontrunner if Mr Trump decides not to pursue a rematch with Mr Biden.

The source told the New York Post that “[Mr DeSantis] might like someone else on the debate stage who can torch his opponents and lay down ground cover for him.”

Mr Gaetz’s involvement in presidential politics come 2024 will likely be determined in part by the outcome of the ongoing federal investigation into his involvement with Greenberg.

If it is revealed he was involved in Greenberg’s criminal activities, it may do Mr DeSantis more harm than good to have the close association with Mr Gaetz.

One group opposed to Mr DeSantis, called Ron Be Gone, already began using the connection between the two lawmakers to try to undermine the governor’s 2022 re-election hopes.

Another apparent friend of Mr Gaetz who could be used against him should he run for president is Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, whose recent behavior has earned her condemnation from both parties - including her party leadership - and public scorn.

Both Mr Gaetz and Ms Greene have framed any criticism of them as attacks from the “Deep State” or biased media, as Mr Trump did when he ran for office.

Presidential ElectionPosted by
NBC News

Rubio may still want to be president one day. He's content to wait out Trump.

When Sen. Marco Rubio ran for president the first time, he was in a hurry. But now, Rubio, R-Fla., is gearing for a third Senate bid, and he appears OK to wait. "You can be the world's greatest surfer and you can show up to the beach with the best surfboard you can imagine," he said in a recent interview when asked about his ambitions for 2024. "But if there's no waves that day, there's nothing you can do about it."
Presidential ElectionCNN

Why Democrats may defy history and win the 2022 midterms

(CNN) — Democrats have to defy history to hold onto the House in the 2022 midterms. As I've noted before, the president's party almost always loses House seats in the midterms. History, though, is a guide, not a fortune teller. This week's special election in New Mexico's 1st congressional district...
Congress & CourtsJezebel

The Matt Gaetz Saga Has a Fresh New Layer

Never a boring day when you’re Matt Gaetz or a member of his army of lawyers and spin doctors. Federal prosecutors are looking into whether or not Gaetz “obstructed justice during a phone call with a witness” as part of an attempt to interfere with an investigation into Gaetz and his associate Joel Greenburg, who recently chose the life of a snitch and plead guilty to sex trafficking as part of a plea deal accepted by a judge on Thursday. Greenburg, who agreed to fully cooperate in the investigation into Gaetz, according to NBC, will be sentenced next month and will potentially be spared the maximum sentence should his cooperation prove fruitful.
Congress & Courtsmediaite.com

Matt Gaetz Says He’s Not Concerned He’ll Be Indicted in Terse Exchange With Reporters

Congressman Matt Gaetz (R- FL) said Friday he’s not worried about being indicted. Republicans briefly spoke with reporters on the testimony being provided today by Trump White House counsel Don McGahn, and at one point Gaetz was asked about the ongoing investigation, following new reporting he’s being investigated for potential obstruction of justice for allegedly being on a phone call with a witness.
Orlando, FLtechnewstube.com

Ahead of North Carolina GOP convention, people close to Trump are hoping he doesn't talk about a bogus theory he could be 'reinstated' as president in August

Former US President Donald Trump addresses the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) held in the Hyatt Regency on February 28, 2021 in Orlando, Florida. Joe Raedle/Getty Images Allies close to Trump are asking him not to mention being reinstated, The Daily Beast reported. The warning comes ahead of a…
POTUSWashington Times

House Speaker Donald Trump? Former president calls idea 'very interesting'

Speaker of the House Donald Trump? He’s not ruling it out. The former president called the idea “very interesting” after conservative radio host Wayne Allyn Root pressed him Friday to run for a Florida congressional seat in 2022 with the goal of leading a Republican takeover of the House and supplanting House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.