Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown HD Upgrade Trailer Shows off Dragon Engine, Game to Launch in Japanese Arcades June 2

The 2021 iteration of E3–aka the Electronic Entertainment Experience–is set to kick off this Saturday, June 12th. Arcade1Up decided to start the party early by revealing that they’re re-releasing a new version of a beloved arcade classic from the past–The Simpsons Arcade Game. If you grew up in any way like we did, the significance of putting one of these arcade machines in your own home requires exactly zero explanation. But if you didn’t, The Simpsons arcade game was a four-player beat-em-up style game much in the style of the X-Men or Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles arcade games–if we’re being honest, we’re still not convinced they weren’t all the same reskinned games–that allowed you to pick your favorite Simpsons character and brawl through countless levels and endless amounts of quarters on your quest to best Springfield as a whole, the friends playing with you and the current Pizza Hut high score. Now, you can enjoy that entire nostalgia-fueled experience from the comfort of your own home with the upcoming Arcade1Up cabinet that plays exactly the same while still being more affordable and also being equipped for online multiplayer.