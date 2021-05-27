Cancel
Video Games

Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown HD Upgrade Trailer Shows off Dragon Engine, Game to Launch in Japanese Arcades June 2

By Omar Banat
Twinfinite
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier this morning, Sega released a brand-new trailer featuring gameplay from the upcoming title, Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown. An arcade launch will follow the June 1 console launch immediately after that on June 2 in Japan only. The trailer released today features a number of completely new and absolutely...

twinfinite.net
Sarah
Sarah
#Japanese Arcades#Virtua Fighter 5#Sega#Pai Eileen#Yakuza
Japan
