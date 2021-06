While I love Metroid-likes, many of them are less than intrepid. It’s rare to come across one that actually attempts to do its own thing. There’s not necessarily anything wrong with that, but the best games in the subgenre are trailblazers. Astalon: Tears of the Earth may have 8-bit graphics, but don’t let that fool you. The tower in which it’s set is so dense with secrets and so endlessly clever, that I was still finding myself surprised after beating it. It has some issues with the signposting of its side content, and one section of the game is nearly ruined by pointless artificial difficulty, but this is one of the most engrossing games I’ve played in recent memory. Also, I’m going to bitch my head off about that artificial difficulty section later, so be ready.