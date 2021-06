The long-awaited Friends reunion hit HBO Max yesterday and features the show's original six stars as well as many returning guests such as Elliott Gould, Larry Hankin, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, and Reese Witherspoon. There were also many people involved who were not in the original series, which was fun, but many Friends fans would have preferred to see the return of more recurring guests from the original series. One such person is Paul Rudd, who played Phoebe's husband, Mike Hannigan. While Rudd did not appear in Friends: The Reunion, he was spotted in some fun old footage, which people are loving. In addition to some behind-the-scenes footage from the series finale, many are also joking that he appeared as Ant-Man when a bug flew into Lisa Kudrow's hair.