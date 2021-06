One of the early appeals of blockchain technology was its ability to offer detachment from the financial system. Early proponents envisioned a world where you could buy and sell in Bitcoin, and no one would be able to track what you're doing. However, that hasn't proven to be the case. Bitcoin transactions can eventually be traced, as can most other cryptocurrencies. It's for this reason that a new breed of cryptos focused exclusively on privacy has emerged, like Monero (XMR).