Meet This Week’s Adoptable Animal of the Week: Bentley The Cat

Hello, my name is Matty. You may be wondering why I look a little rough around the edges. Well, that’s kind of a long story, so I’ll tell you the condensed version. When I was found my beautiful long fur was matted down the skin, and I had to be shaved. When the vet was examining me she noted that I was very skinny. They soon found out that was because I was left outside to fend for myself, but I no longer had any front claws, I am front paw declawed. I am very much enjoying having a nice warm blanket to lay on and all the food I can eat!. The vet estimates me to be around 14 years old but most days I don’t feel that old!. I am in kidney failure but I still have a lot of love to give. I don’t know how much time I have left but I want to live every second with someone who loves me!