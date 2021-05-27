Cancel
Pets

Meet This Week’s Adoptable Animal of the Week: Bentley The Cat

By Paul Shea
Power 96
Power 96
 18 days ago
As we have hit the home stretch for the school year, many area students are wrapping up this week or next week, it might be the perfect time to welcome in a new pet into your home as a way to celebrate summer. Bentley might just be the perfect fit for your home and your family.

Power 96

Power 96

Faribault, MN
Power 96 plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://power96radio.com
