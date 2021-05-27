Cancel
Plot Twist! Ross and Rachel’s First Kiss on Friends Was Fueled by a Real-Life Crush

When it comes to iconic TV "Will they? Won't they?" couples, Ross Geller and Rachel Green from Friends are very high in the rankings. The chemistry between Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer in those early seasons was intense, and thanks to the recent Friends reunion on HBO Max, we now know why. "The first season, I had a major crush on Jen," Schwimmer shared, before Aniston quickly added, "It was reciprocated." Although their crush was mutual, they never acted upon it in real life. "At some point, we were both crushing hard on each other, but it was like two ships passing. One of us was always in a relationship, and we never crossed that boundary," Schwimmer explained. "Bullsh*t," Matt LeBlanc jokingly added.

POPSUGAR

POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.

