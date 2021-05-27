Virtus.pro Favored To Win WePlay! Animajor

Every big tournament has a few surprises to offer in terms of hero picks. For the Dota 2 Kyiv Major, it is the carry Axe that is making the headlines. Premier tournaments that tend to go on for close to two weeks are a lot of fun because of the high number of games and entertainment they provide. But the other interesting aspect of long tournaments is that they lead to the formation of an internal meta of the tournament; strats not seen too commonly in events before. That is exactly what has happened in the WePlay AniMajor, taking place in Kyiv. While a lot of surprising picks have been on display, there is none that beats the position 1 Axe, which was brought out by PSG.LGD. The first time it was on display was in the second game of their series against Evil Geniuses, and the North American team was completely caught off guard. Since showing the potency of it, other teams have started picking it too.