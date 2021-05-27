2021 Giant® National Capital BBQ Battle – A Month-Long Virtual BBQ Experience
The Giant National Capital BBQ Battle is back for its 29th year as America’s Virtual Food & Music Festival!. This year’s Virtual Event will kick-off Memorial Day Weekend, May 28, 2021 and run through June 30 in an entirely virtual online format and admission is FREE! Giant Food, through its sponsorship of the Giant National Capital BBQ Battle, has raised millions of dollars for the event beneficiaries including over 1.2 million dollars for USO-Metro and $100,000 for the Capital Area Food Bank last year alone. This year, Giant will once again be collecting donations for USO-Metro throughout the month of June in all their MD, VA, DC and DE stores.wtop.com