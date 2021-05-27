Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington, DC

2021 Giant® National Capital BBQ Battle – A Month-Long Virtual BBQ Experience

WTOP
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Giant National Capital BBQ Battle is back for its 29th year as America’s Virtual Food & Music Festival!. This year’s Virtual Event will kick-off Memorial Day Weekend, May 28, 2021 and run through June 30 in an entirely virtual online format and admission is FREE! Giant Food, through its sponsorship of the Giant National Capital BBQ Battle, has raised millions of dollars for the event beneficiaries including over 1.2 million dollars for USO-Metro and $100,000 for the Capital Area Food Bank last year alone. This year, Giant will once again be collecting donations for USO-Metro throughout the month of June in all their MD, VA, DC and DE stores.

wtop.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Food & Drinks
Washington, DC
Lifestyle
City
Washington, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Myron Mixon
Person
Cole Swindell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virtual Sports#Music Festivals#Fitness#Food Drink#Barbecue Chefs#National Beer Day#National Wine Day#Giant Food#Uso Metro#De#Giant Gift Cards#Bbq Feast#Smithfield Rib Contest#Pitmasters Myron Mixon#Bbq Experts#Edm#Bmx Stunt Bikes#Pnc Bank#Kids Magic Academy#The Washington Wizards
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Comcast
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
RestaurantsWashington City Paper

How to Be a Better Customer When Restaurants Fully Reopen in D.C.

In a move that startled the D.C. hospitality industry, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced on May 10 that restaurants and bars could dramatically increase their seating capacities starting this Friday. The new mayor’s order, issued today, makes some tweaks. Starting on May 21 at 5 a.m., both restaurants and taverns/bars can...
RestaurantsNBC Washington

Restaurants Prepare to Return to Full Capacity in DC

Many local restaurants are preparing to return back to normal as indoor dining restrictions end Friday in D.C. Hollis Silverman, owner of The Duck and The Peach, opened her restaurant just after Christmas as D.C.’s second indoor dining ban began. As vaccine rates rise and restrictions ease, staff at The Duck and The Peach are now getting the hang of things in a space reworked for the post-pandemic consumer.
Washington, DCFalls Church News-Press

Cicadas Sightings All Around F.C.

SPOTTED coming out of the ground near you are the beloved Brood X cicadas. Every 17 years, they emerge from their soil in the Washington, D.C. region (and elsewhere) to find new admirers, such as Gwen Young pictured here.
Bethesda, MDmymcmedia.org

Newly Vaccinated People Can Get a $50 Gift Card to José Andrés’ D.C.-Area Restaurants

Chef José Andrés wants people to get COVID-19 vaccinated and he’s offering $50 gift cards to his Washington, D.C.-area restaurants to those who do. The celebrity chef and Bethesda resident said that beginning May 8 until 70% of the U.S. is vaccinated, anyone who is newly vaccinated may come to his D.C.-area ThinkFoodGroup restaurants and show their vaccination card to get a $50 gift card.
Visual ArtWashington Post

How artists Rex Delafkaran and Nancy Daly would spend a perfect day in D.C.

In D.C. Dream Day, we ask our favorite people in the area to tell us how they would spend a perfect day in the District. Social media makes it easier than ever to find cool art, but your search shouldn’t stop at your phone. You’ll miss places such as a new project located in Park View — named But, Also — that exhibits original works for purchase from local artists. Besides offering creators more means to make money, co-founders and artists Nancy Daly and Rex Delafkaran want to make art accessible to those who might feel intimidated by expensive galleries.
Washington, DCrestorationnewsmedia.com

100th birthday

Hattie Rose Gaston-Pannell of Washington, D.C., turned 100 this month. She was born May 4, 1921, in ... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
Washington, DCRoll Call Online

Photos of the day: Urban wildlife edition

A U.S. Park Police officer crosses the road on horseback along with a couple pedestrians at Seventh Street Northwest near the National Mall on Monday. The Washington area began buzzing this weekend with the loosening of mask restrictions for the vaccinated — and from the literal emergence of a cicada brood 17 years in the making.
Washington, DCPosted by
Shore News Network

Bar Rescue’s Jon Taffer opening new D.C. restaurant

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Taffer’s Tavern, the innovative new full service tavern concept founded by industry leading hospitality expert and star of Paramount Network’s Bar Rescue, Jon Taffer, today unveiled the location for its first of multiple restaurants coming to the Washington, D.C., metro area. Cuisine Solutions, the world’s leading manufacturer of sous vide foods and Taffer’s Tavern franchisee for the Washington, D.C., metro, signed a lease to bring the ‘Restaurant of the Future’ to 700 6th Street NW in the high-energy Penn Quarter neighborhood. Taffer originally tapped Cuisine Solutions to assist with menu development and kitchen design for Taffer’s Tavern, now the world’s authority on sous vide technology will operate the first D.C. location in alignment with its core of innovation. The future Taffer’s Tavern location is adjacent to the Capital One Arena complex and Gallery Place rapid transit station of the Washington Metro, all within walking distance to national landmarks, museums and popular attractions.
Washington, DCWashingtonian.com

Five Key Features To Look For in a Home

In the WETA TV production If You Lived Here, best friends and longtime Washingtonians Christine Louise and John Begeny tour homes and communities with local realtors, exploring the Washington, D.C. Metro region one neighborhood at a time. Christine and John know that searching for a home is more than searching for a house. Here are five of their must-have features.
InternetPosted by
DCist

12 Virtual And IRL Things To Do Around D.C. This Week

CICADA RADIO: Join local station Takoma Radio, 94.3 FM, for a cicada invasion-themed radio show to welcome our emerging insect friends. The bi-weekly free-form show What’s Up Next will debut a soundtrack to match the Biblical invasion of cicadas. (8 p.m., FREE) ORGAN CONCERTS: To celebrate the second anniversary of...
Washington, DCWashingtonian.com

Root on the Caps in New Baby Panda Gear

It’s the perfect crossover of two beloved things in DC: the baby panda and the Washington Capitals. The National Zoo released limited-edition merch designed with Xiao Qi Ji’s face over crossed hockey sticks, and the word “PANDAMONIUM” underneath. Some of the T-shirts have the name “Little Miracle” and number 21 on the back.
AnimalsPosted by
Fox News

Cicadas with blood-red eyes emerge in DC

Eerie stunning photos captured Brood X cicadas with blood-red eyes emerging from their shells in Washington, D.C., on Sunday after 17 years of hibernation. The creepy insects push out of their casings in the ground looking pale with yellow wings before their skeletons harden and turn brown — and they fly off in droves to mate, creating their telltale deafening buzz.
Washington, DCWJLA

Bird migration will hit peak with the cicada emergence

WASHINGTON (7NEWS) — Soon there will be this great cacophony in nature created by billions of cicadas singing in the treetops and the crossing of peak bird migration. "Northern Cardinals, the red bird that so many people are familiar with, they're in full throat and singing now." says Dr. Drew Lahman, wildlife ecologist alumni professor at Clemson University in South Carolina.
Washington, DCWJLA

Travis Scott to be honored at annual Parsons Benefit in New York

WASHINGTON (SBG) - From Pharrell Williams to Rihanna, some of the music world's biggest names have been honored at the Parsons Benefit. Now, Travis Scott becomes the latest artist to be recognized. Hosted by The New School in New York, the Parsons Benefit is an annual ceremony that celebrates the...