Summer JAM 2021 accepting youth applications

eriecountypa.gov
 14 days ago

Erie, PA – Erie County and the Greater Erie Community Action Committee (GECAC) are now accepting applications for youth age 16-21 to participate in the 2021 Summer Jobs and More (Summer JAM) Program. Fifty-two employers (31 profit and 21 nonprofit) have signed up to participate in the program, which is entering its eighth year.

eriecountypa.gov
