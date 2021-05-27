Daily Discovery: Jay Nash Wrote “Strange Illusion” to Reframe 2020 for His Children

Why Waylon is funky and deserves to be appreciated by 30 year old girls and the pleasure of working with Terry Allen. New York born Shannon McNally has had a 20-year career in roots American music playing with a whole host of roots music legends including Rodney Crowell, Jim Lauderdale, The North Mississippi Allstars, Bobby Charles, Dr. John, Levon Helm and Willie Nelson among others. As well as maintaining her own solo career, she is also a member of Terry Allen’s Panhandle Mystery Band. When she joined Joe Poletto’s Blue Rose Music she was asked what would she record if she was given free rein and she said an album of Waylon Jennings tunes. Americana UK’s Martin Johnson caught up with Shannon McNally to discuss her new record ‘The Waylon Sessions’ and her career to date. Shannon explained why she felt that Waylon’s legacy need to be refreshed and how she is hoping that her record will bring Waylon’s music to the attention of 30 year old girls. She also explained that when listening to classic rock music on New York radio it was the sweet spot where the music of artists such as The Rolling Stones overlapped with roots American music such as the blues and country, and a J J Cale record she was given by her uncle, that inspired her to become a musician and started her on a musical journey that has taken her all over America..