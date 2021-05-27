Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Daily Discovery: Jay Nash Wrote “Strange Illusion” to Reframe 2020 for His Children

By Madeline Crone
American Songwriter
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs he closed up his studio before Christmas in December, singer-songwriter Jay Nash began to reflect on the inconceivable nature of 2020. As a father, much of the year was spent distracting his children from the. devastation, seeking entertainment from the previously mundane. In an attempt to contextualize the unprecedented experience in a way they could understand, Nash penned his upcoming single, “Strange Illusion.”

americansongwriter.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Parker
Person
Bob Dylan
Person
Jim Lauderdale
Person
Cat Stevens
Person
Sam Cooke
Person
John Coltrane
Person
Jay Rock
Person
Jay Nash
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Strange Illusion#Health And Safety#Reframe#Strange Things#Beautiful Music#Beautiful Things#His Children#The Grateful Dead#Americana#Pre Save Jay Nash#Reflection#Levity#Personal Experience#Song#Cellist Dave Eggar#Folk#Kids#Jazz Artists#Parents#Syracuse
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Books & LiteraturePosted by
CBS News

Book excerpt: "The Double Life of Bob Dylan"

"The Double Life of Bob Dylan: A Restless, Hungry Feeling, 1941–1966" (Little, Brown), the first of a two-volume biography by Clinton Heylin, is a revelation, rewriting the life and career of the singer-songwriter, as previously documented by earlier biographers and ascribed by Dylan himself. Heylin, a Dylan scholar who had...
MusicAmerican Songwriter

Daily Discovery: How Flara K Reinvented Their Songwriting Process And Rediscovered Their Confidence

While some folks are blessed with the ability to crank out amazing songs left and right, most songwriters are well-acquainted with a pesky little thing: self-doubt. Whether it’s from putting too high of an expectation on yourself or from trying too hard to make whatever you think people want you to make, self-doubt—and its friend, writer’s block—can be debilitating creative setbacks.
ReligionAmerican Songwriter

Daily Discovery: Electric Religious Longs For Just “One More Night”

In 1968, Jimi Hendrix famously said, “When I get up on stage, that’s my whole life. That’s my religion. My music is electric church music. I am electric religion.” That same year, he released his very last studio record of his life, Electric Ladyland, as part of The Experience. Out of Edmonton, Alberta, musician Brandon Baker references this quote with his stage name, Electric Religious. On his brand new song, “One More Night,” he proves exactly why and how Hendrix has influenced him so.
MusicAmerican Songwriter

Daily Discovery: Emily Brooke Sends Clever Warning with “Whiskey Side of Me”

Emily Brooke seems like an all-around country sweetheart with her increasingly famous melodies and honeyed vocals. But don’t let her sound fool you—this singer/songwriter has a hard edge of determination and she knows exactly what she wants from the music industry. On Friday (May 28), Brooke released her single “Whiskey Side of Me,” which showcases her charming musical prowess.
Musicamericana-uk.com

Interview: Shannon McNally on why Waylon’s legacy needed a refresh

Why Waylon is funky and deserves to be appreciated by 30 year old girls and the pleasure of working with Terry Allen. New York born Shannon McNally has had a 20-year career in roots American music playing with a whole host of roots music legends including Rodney Crowell, Jim Lauderdale, The North Mississippi Allstars, Bobby Charles, Dr. John, Levon Helm and Willie Nelson among others. As well as maintaining her own solo career, she is also a member of Terry Allen’s Panhandle Mystery Band. When she joined Joe Poletto’s Blue Rose Music she was asked what would she record if she was given free rein and she said an album of Waylon Jennings tunes. Americana UK’s Martin Johnson caught up with Shannon McNally to discuss her new record ‘The Waylon Sessions’ and her career to date. Shannon explained why she felt that Waylon’s legacy need to be refreshed and how she is hoping that her record will bring Waylon’s music to the attention of 30 year old girls. She also explained that when listening to classic rock music on New York radio it was the sweet spot where the music of artists such as The Rolling Stones overlapped with roots American music such as the blues and country, and a J J Cale record she was given by her uncle, that inspired her to become a musician and started her on a musical journey that has taken her all over America..
CelebritiesAmerican Songwriter

Sara Bareilles Deepens Artistic Excellence Through Potent Performance Art

Sara Bareilles wrote her first song since the pandemic started less than a week ago. When she hops on a call with American Songwriter, late Friday afternoon, she’s in the middle of the sticks and expressing what many artists have witnessed over the last 15 months: total creative depletion. “I was one of those people that got very quiet. I think I was pretty shell-shocked, as most people were, but some people turned to artistic expressions to process. And I wasn’t able to do that. I was very heavy and depressed and just didn’t find a lot of solace in writing. I think that I’m just starting to turn the corner on that now.”
California Stateguideposts.org

His Strange Dream Became A Spiritual Connection

The phone rang late one night. It was my brother Kerry. “Joe, Sammy’s plane was shot down during the air strike,” he said. Sammy, our mutual friend, was a lieutenant colonel and fighter pilot with the Kuwait Air Force. Kerry quickly filled me in on the details. Sammy was alive, but he was being held prisoner. He’d been badly beaten. We didn’t know what would happen to him next or whether he’d even make it out.
Museumsbaltimorefishbowl.com

Animationland Now Open at Port Discovery Children’s Museum!

Opened at Port Discovery Children’s Museum on Saturday, May 22nd!. Experience a fantastically immersive journey through Animationland, opening at Port Discovery on Saturday, May 22 2021!. Observe as your little learner dives into a world of storytelling and animation using science and their imagination!. Explore interactive areas throughout Animationland like...
MusicAmerican Songwriter

Daily Discovery: Sophie Powers Marches In The “Lonely Army”

Inspired by both on- and offline conversations about mental health, Sophie Powers put pen to paper to write a soul-shaking new song called “Lonely Army,” bottling up anxiety and detachment one feels through computer screens. “After having these conversations I was left to my thoughts,” says Powers, “and one thought hit me extremely powerfully: the human brain is thousands of years old, we are not meant to be staring at a screen all day or creating relationships solely through that screen.
MusicTelegraph

The record that changed my life – by Neil Gaiman, David Mitchell, Clive James and Olivia Laing

Blue by Joni Mitchell (1971) In that shadowy era before the internet, buying an LP on spec was a risky venture. Your only means of hearing an album before handing over your non-refundable £5.49 was by listening to someone else’s copy – in which case you could just tape it. Printed reviews came and went at the speed of discarded magazines, and DJs’ opinions were available only in real time. No podcasts, no archives, no nothing. For old releases, all you could do was try to divine the quality of the material from cover art and song titles. A dud left you with gambler’s despair. The reward for striking gold, however, was a who-dared-won bliss, possibly unknowable in an age when music is cheaper than tap water.
MoviesKPBS

AMERICA REFRAMED: Meltdown In Dixie: Trailer

A man and his wife buy an ice cream shop in a South Carolina town and move there ready to serve smiles. But in the corner of the shop’s parking, a Confederate flag flies, the land on which it is erected having been bequeathed to the Sons of Confederate Veterans.
Celebritiesallkpop.com

Seo In Guk says he thinks his face looks strange and sometimes ugly

Actor Seo In Guk rated his attractiveness. On May 25th, Seo In Guk joined the cast of the film 'Pipeline' online for the press conference. During the interview, he was seen acknowledging what the director Yoo Ha previously said about casting him for the role. Back then, Yoo Ha commented, "Seo In Guk is not conventionally attractive but he sure is attractive and I was fascinated at first sight."
Chicago, ILchicagotheatrereview.com

A Tour-de-force of Illusion

Until it’s safe for the historic Palmer House Hilton Hotel to reopen its doors again, and it’s safe to return to live performances, Master Magician Dennis Watkins will be performing his shows live on Zoom. His appreciative audiences come from every age group and from all over the world. Each performance is slightly different because of the makeup of his audience and the choices and manipulations created by his interactive viewers. And that’s what makes this viral production so unusual and spectacular: Mr. Watkins has only so much control over his magic show; it’s primarily how each audience member reacts to his tour-de-force of illusion that makes each show so unique and memorable.
MusicThrive Global

The Illusion of the Two Beer Buzz

This weekend we will be on a lake. I heard an interview by the band Old Dominion about their new song titled,. “I Was On A Boat That Day”. It’s a super fun song and I love Old Dominion’s music. They said they were drinking when they recorded it because...
MusicRevolver

Periphery's Jake Bowen on "Strange" Dream Theater Discovery, Uncle John Petrucci

Shop for Revolver-exclusive vinyl — including Dream Theater's The Lost Not Forgotten Archives - Images & Words, Live in Japan, 2017 (cobalt 2LP) and The Lost Not Forgotten Archives: A Dramatic Tour of Events - Select Board Mixes (apple red 3LP) — via our store. Quantities are extremely limited — order now before they're gone!