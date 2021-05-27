Nafter NFT Social Network Launches its Staking Pools on Wednesday, June 2nd.

HANOI, Vietnam, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 2021 will forever be remembered as the year NFTs entered the public consciousness, with demand for blockchain-based assets surging across the world. In the simplest terms, NFTs transform digital works of art and other collectibles into one-of-a-kind, verifiable assets that are easy to trade on the blockchain. The value of the entire NFT market has grown from less than $41 million three years ago to $338 million at the end of 2020, representing an increase of 724%. This rapid Increase is driven by newly minted crypto millionaires and billionaires looking to diversify their bitcoin holdings and recent headlines involving the growing interest of celebrities and businesses looking to leverage this cutting-edge technology. Such as Rapper Snoop Dogg launching his first NFT collection or public companies such as Scienjoy Holding Corporation launching virtual worlds and games featuring NFTs. Given this historical moment, we believe the time is right for a dedicated NFT social network built for creators and fans alike.