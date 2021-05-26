Word for Word & ‘Citizen’ by Greg Sarris, part 2 - Mark McGoldrick: Countercoup - Peter Robinson
This week on Open Air, KALW’s radio magazine for the Bay Area Performing Arts in Times of Corona, host David Latulippe welcomes back to the virtual stage of our Corona Radio Theater, members of San Francisco performing arts company Word for Word, with the second installment of Citizen by Greg Sarris. We talk with actor and assistant public defender Mark McGoldrick about his four-part series Countercoup, available on MarshStream. Plus, Peter Robinson talks with violist Jennifer Douglass.www.kalw.org