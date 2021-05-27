Cancel
Programmable 2D Nanomaterial Captures Artificial Light for Bioimaging

Cover picture for the articleRICHLAND, Wash., May 27, 2021 — A light-harvesting nanomaterial inspired by the hierarchically structured biominerals in nature could be used to build artificial light-harvesting systems for bioimaging, photovoltaics, and other applications. Created by researchers at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL) and Washington State University, the programmable nanomaterial is made from...

