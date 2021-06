One bird species that we occasionally observe around Broome is the Yellow-billed Spoonbill, but we had not seen one for a few years until recently. There are Royal Spoonbills that frequent the Broome Poo Ponds and the shores of Roebuck Bay, but not the Yellow-billed Spoonbill. On a recent camping trip where as usual we took the “road less travelled” we stopped at the Fortescue River to go bush-walking. The section of the Fortescue River that we went to was half way between Nullagine and Newman. Approaching from Newman the road is bitumen, but approaching from Marble Bar and Nullagine the road is gravel. It is approximately 100 kilometres from either town.