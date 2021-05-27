Cancel
Bitcoin Is Speculative Fad, Says The Government of Denmark's Central Bank

Cover picture for the articleBitcoin is not a threat to central banks and the current financial system said the governor of Danmarks Nationalbank – Lars Rohde. The substantial growth of the cryptocurrency sector in the past year has caught the eye of central bankers. The latest to opine on the matter and, somewhat expectedly, to dismiss the industry’s chances of actually disrupting the centuries-old financial space was the governor of Denmark’s central bank.

