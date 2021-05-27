Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Forsyth County, NC

Water and sewer rates to increase

By WS Chronicle
wschronicle.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utility Commission has approved a 3.5% increase in water and sewer rates for the next fiscal year budget, which begins July 1, 2021. Local water and sewer rates have historically ranked second lowest among peer utilities in the state and rates for consumption have not increased since July 1, 2018. The new rates will amount to a monthly increase of $1.08 for light users and $1.78 for average customers. There is no increase in solid waste disposal fees at landfills and yard waste facilities. No tax revenue is used to fund Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities services.

wschronicle.com
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Forsyth County, NC
Government
Winston-salem, NC
Business
City
Winston-salem, NC
County
Forsyth County, NC
Winston-salem, NC
Government
Forsyth County, NC
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Treatment#Waste Disposal#Waste Collection#Water Utilities#Water Service#Public Utilities#Water Consumption#Wastewater Treatment#Overdale#Hanes Mill Road Landfill#City Link#Capital Improvements#Debt Service Payments#Revenue#Peer Utilities#Yard Waste Facilities#Treatment Facilities#Tax#Critical Infrastructure#Average Customers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
Related
Winston-salem, NCWinston-Salem Journal

Winston-Salem considers incentives for 94 new jobs at Ardagh can maker

Winston-Salem could offer incentives north of $2 million to encourage a local maker of aluminum cans to expand operations here and bring 94 new jobs. The Finance Committee of the Winston-Salem City Council voted unanimously last week to approve the city offering $2.4 million in incentives over five years to encourage Ardagh Group to expand its operations here.
Winston-salem, NCtribuneledgernews.com

Praise abounds for incoming city manager

May 16—WINSTON-SALEM — Growing up in a military family, it was logical that Tasha Logan Ford would pursue a career in public service. Working to make one's community a better place was something that was impressed upon her during her father's time in the U.S. Air Force, she recalled. This...
Restaurantswunc.org

NC, SC Restaurants Raise Wages, Offer Incentives Amid Worker Shortage

Restaurants across the Carolinas are struggling to find workers even as demand rebounds from a pandemic slowdown. The labor shortage has been persisting despite many restaurants boosting pay and offering financial incentives to potential workers. In North Carolina, restaurants are down about 70,000 workers — or about 17% of the...
Forsyth County, NCWinston-Salem Journal

How should local schools spend $215 million? Community asked to weigh in

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools wants input from the community on how to spend $215 million in federal money. The school district has two large pots of money from two different relief acts. The first influx of money, $66 million, comes from the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act that passed in December, while the second, $146 million, is from the recently passed American Rescue Plan.
Forsyth County, NCforsyth.nc.us

Public Health administering COVID-19 vaccine to ages 12 and up

The Forsyth County Department of Public Health is now accepting appointments for anyone 12 and over with Pfizer’s two dose COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine, which was previously approved for ages 16 and up, has been approved for adolescents age 12-15 by the FDA and CDC. The vaccine was shown to be safe and 100% effective in adolescents 12-15. Common temporary reactions to the COVID-19 vaccines include a sore arm, fever, headache or feeling tired and achy for a day or two.
Forsyth County, NCforsyth.nc.us

Commissioners approve new Detention Center health care provider

The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a contract for NaphCare, Inc. to provide health care services for the Law Enforcement Detention Center on May 6. The contract, which is not to exceed $20,640,430.93, begins September 1, 2021, and runs through June 30, 2024. The contract may be extended in one-year increments up to three times and the provider may adjust prices beginning July 1, 2024. The contract includes funding for a new Behavioral Health Unit, which will begin as a 10 month pilot program, with two years of additional funding pending a review for performance analytics and funding availability.