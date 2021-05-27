Water and sewer rates to increase

The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utility Commission has approved a 3.5% increase in water and sewer rates for the next fiscal year budget, which begins July 1, 2021. Local water and sewer rates have historically ranked second lowest among peer utilities in the state and rates for consumption have not increased since July 1, 2018. The new rates will amount to a monthly increase of $1.08 for light users and $1.78 for average customers. There is no increase in solid waste disposal fees at landfills and yard waste facilities. No tax revenue is used to fund Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities services.