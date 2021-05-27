Cleveland Indians still in midst of AL Central race despite struggles
The Major League Baseball season has already surpassed the 25% mark for the 2021 campaign and fans of the Cleveland Indians have seemingly experienced all of the emotions that normally come with a full 162 games. From being no-hit twice to a near no-hit bid of their own, the Tribe have sustained a roller coaster of a season that could rival any ride at the relatively nearby Cedar Point. Despite the inconsistencies of the season thus far, Cleveland still finds itself in the midst of the race for the American League Central.