Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Cleveland Indians still in midst of AL Central race despite struggles

By Kyle Edmond
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCleveland Indians still in midst of AL Central race despite struggles. The Major League Baseball season has already surpassed the 25% mark for the 2021 campaign and fans of the Cleveland Indians have seemingly experienced all of the emotions that normally come with a full 162 games. From being no-hit twice to a near no-hit bid of their own, the Tribe have sustained a roller coaster of a season that could rival any ride at the relatively nearby Cedar Point. Despite the inconsistencies of the season thus far, Cleveland still finds itself in the midst of the race for the American League Central.

awaybackgone.com
FanSided

FanSided

97K+
Followers
280K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Division#The Major League Baseball#The Cleveland Indians#Cedar Point#The Chicago White Sox#The New York Yankees#The Boston Red Sox#The Detroit Tigers#Tribe#Twitter#Al Central Race#Struggles#Midst#The Division#Fewest Runs#Home#Frustration#Memorial Day#Progressive Field#Wild Cards
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
Detroit Tigers
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
News Break
Facebook
MLB Teams
Cleveland Indians
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago White Sox: Underrated outfielders to consider via trade

The Chicago White Sox might go for some help in the outfield. Luis Robert just recently went down and is going to be out for a few months. That was after they already lost Eloy Jimenez for a few months as well. That is a lot of power going from the lineup that is impossible to replace.
MLBNBC Sports

MLB DFS Plays: Monday 5/17

This article outlines the best daily fantasy MLB plays of the day at every position. We take a comprehensive look to uncover these core recommendations, factoring respective salaries into the analysis. Please note, these player picks were organized early in the day. For MLB contests, always check lineups and weather...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Cleveland Indians running away with Mike Clevinger trade

Cleveland Indians running away with Mike Clevinger trade. Last season on August 31 the Cleveland Indians and San Diego Padres agreed to a trade that involved a total of nine players, seeing the Tribe receive six and the Padres get three. While the Padres acquired Mike Clevinger as the big name of the deal at the time, Cleveland is the one looking like the winners of the exchange at this point. In case you need a refresher, here’s what the entire trade looked like.
MLBkmaland.com

MLB (5/16): White Sox edge Royals, Padres down Cardinals

(KMAland) -- The Kansas City Royals and St. Louis Cardinals were both losers in Major League Baseball action on Sunday. Royals (18-22): The Royals lost to the White Sox 4-3. Andrew Benintendi had two hits. Salvador Perez and Whit Merrifield had one RBI each. Brady Singer tossed 6 1/3 innings, striking out seven, walking two and allowing seven hits and two earned runs.
MLBTraverse City Record-Eagle

Cleveland Indians to visit the Seattle Mariners

Cleveland Indians (21-16, second in the AL Central) vs. Seattle Mariners (20-20, third in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Shane Bieber (4-2, 2.95 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 85 strikeouts) Mariners: TBD. BOTTOM LINE: Seattle and Cleveland will play on Sunday. The Mariners are 11-9 in home games in 2020. The...
MLBABC7 Chicago

Chicago's Anderson puts 11-game hit streak on the line against Twins

LINE: Twins -106, White Sox -110; over/under is 9 runs. BOTTOM LINE: Jose Abreu and the White Sox will take on the Twins Monday. The Twins are 6-8 against AL Central opponents. Minnesota has slugged .421, good for third in the American League. Byron Buxton leads the club with a .772 slugging percentage, including 19 extra-base hits and nine home runs.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Rays bring four-game winning streak to Baltimore

The Tampa Bay Rays carry their winning ways north to Baltimore for Tuesday's opener of a three-game series with the Orioles. Hosting both New York clubs last week, the Rays didn't start their six-game homestand on the right foot. But after scoring just one run in two losses to the Yankees, the Rays scored nine runs to win that series' finale on Thursday and added 22 more runs during a weekend sweep of the Mets.
MLBSacramento Bee

Mariners snap Bieber’s strikeout streak, beat Indians 3-2

Mitch Haniger hit two doubles and the Seattle Mariners snapped Shane Bieber’s record strikeout streak, beating the Cleveland Indians and their ace 3-2 on Sunday. Bieber (4-3) had fanned at least eight in 20 straight games, but the reigning AL Cy Young Award winner fell short with seven. He was pulled after issuing his fourth walk, and finished his shortest outing of the season at 4 2/3 innings trailing 3-0.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Angels ride walk-off momentum to L.A., welcome Indians

The Los Angeles Angels return home to play the Cleveland Indians Monday night in Anaheim, Calif., hoping some late-inning dramatics in Boston on Sunday will spark a turn for the better. The Angels were one out away from being swept by the Red Sox and losing their fifth in a...
MLBYuma Daily Sun

Indians look to break 3-game losing streak against Angels

Cleveland Indians (21-17, second in the AL Central) vs. Los Angeles Angels (17-22, fourth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Sam Hentges (1-0, 3.29 ERA, 1.76 WHIP, 14 strikeouts) Angels: Patrick Sandoval (0-0, 6.14 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 8 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -140, Indians +122; over/under is 9...
MLBsemoball.com

Haniger, Moore homer, Mariners beat Indians 7-3

SEATTLE (AP) -- Mitch Haniger hit his 12th home run, Justus Sheffield picked up a win against the team that drafted him and the Seattle Mariners beat the Cleveland Indians 7-3 on Saturday night. Dylan Moore added a three-run homer in the fourth inning off Triston McKenzie to break open...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Dallas Keuchel, first-place White Sox visit last-place Twins

The first-place Chicago White Sox open a six-game road trip on Monday night in Minneapolis against the team they're trying to dethrone in the American League Central, the two-time defending champion Minnesota Twins. Chicago holds a 2 1/2-game lead over the Cleveland Indians following a dramatic, 4-3 ninth-inning comeback victory...
MLBHerald & Review

Chicago Cubs open a section for fully vaccinated fans — and offer free hot dogs if you get your shot by Wrigley — while the team remains under full COVID-19 protocols

The way it’s going, baseball will soon turn into two separate and equal entities — the Masks and the Mask Nots. Teams with at least 85% of their Tier 1 members fully vaccinated will be apparent by the lack of mask-wearing personnel in their dugouts, and those under the 85% mark will stick out because the manager and his staff will still be wearing masks.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Yankees place OF Giancarlo Stanton (quad) on 10-day IL

New York Yankees outfielder Giancarlo Stanton was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left quad strain, the team announced Monday. The move is made retroactive to May 14. Stanton, 31, is batting .282 with nine homers and 24 RBIs in 33 games this season. The former National League...
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Lance Lynn: Looks good to start Tuesday

Lynn (hand) is listed as the White Sox's probable pitcher for Tuesday's game against the Twins. In his most recent outing May 13 against this same Twins squad, Lynn came away with his third win in as many starts, but not before taking a comebacker off his right hand during the game. The White Sox sent him in for precautionary X-rays after the outing that revealed no structural damage, so the 34-year-old looks like he'll be good to go for his upcoming turn through the rotation without any limitations. Lynn has been exceptional throughout his first season in Chicago, going 4-1 while posting a 1.30 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 44:11 K:BB across 34.2 innings.
MLBGwinnett Daily Post

Mitch Haniger goes yard, Mariners down Indians

Mitch Haniger hit his 12th home run of the season to tie Atlanta's Ronald Acuna Jr. for the major league lead as the Seattle Mariners defeated the visiting Cleveland Indians 7-3 Saturday night. Dylan Moore also went deep for Seattle, which won its second straight game. Mariners left-hander Justus Sheffield...
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Tim Anderson: Records three hits, steals base

Anderson went 3-for-5 with a double, two runs scored and a stolen base in Sunday's win over the Royals. Anderson made his presence felt at the top of the White Sox's lineup once again, but he delivered a complete effort -- he stole his seventh base of the campaign and posted a multi-hit game for the sixth time during his ongoing 11-game hitting streak. The star shortstop is hitting .382 during that 11-game stretch.
MLBESPN

Yankees DH Stanton on 10-day injured list with quad strain

ARLINGTON, Texas --  Designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday by the New York Yankees because of a left quad strain. The Yankees made the move before the opener of their four-game series in Texas. It was retroactive to Friday, the day after he last played. He was held out of all three games during a weekend series in Baltimore.