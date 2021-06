On this episode of WTF California Podcast, its starting to look like more and more the data was flawed on COVID-19 as Alameda County is now changing how they count COVID-19 related deaths. We wonder who else needs an adjustment. California Governor Gavin Newsom now says he wont lift virus “state of emergency” but does admit some mask mandates will be lifted. Judge slaps down California Assault Weapon ban in a 92-page decision. Mental health and police continues to be an issue as a police officer in San Jose stabbed during mental health call and apparently City of Fremont is worst place for a “staycation”.