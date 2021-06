Disclaimer: The Industry Talk section features insights by crypto industry players and is not a part of the editorial content of Cryptonews.com. There is absolutely no denying the fact that the crypto market has been on an absolute tear over the course of the last twelve odd months, as is made evident by the fact that between January and May of this year alone, the market capitalization of this space rose from around 750 billion USD to a whopping 2.5 trillion USD, thus showcasing a growth of nearly 350%. During this time, the value of most cryptos in the top-25 shot up considerably, with Bitcoin topping out its run at an insane 65,000 USD.