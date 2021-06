Data from CryptoTreasuries shows that 32 companies hold nearly $12 billion in BTC, while 11 companies hold roughly $470 million in ETH. According to data from CryptoTreasuries, 32 companies together hold about 325,013 bitcoin. That value amounts to roughly $11.7 billion. As for Ethereum, 11 companies hold 169,279 ETH, at a value of roughly $470 million. These figures are not exhaustive but do give an indication of how much weight is being thrown behind the assets.