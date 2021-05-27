Cancel
‘Dexter’ Season 9: New Teaser Reveals Dexter Is Nothing Like the Character Fans Once Knew

By Christina Montford
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 17 days ago
Fans are gearing up for Dexter Season 9. Viewers haven’t seen the main character of the show, Dexter Morgan, since the original finale aired in 2013. In the original series, Dexter was pretty reclusive. Though he had a job, his sister Debra Morgan, and several relationships, he wasn’t exactly friendly or outgoing. Now, this new teaser for the Dexter revival shows that in the reboot, the character may be nothing like we knew before.

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

