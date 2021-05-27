Cancel
People on the Move

Cover picture for the articleGroup Senior Accountant at Revesco Properties (Denver, CO) Josh An performs all aspects of the monthly, quarterly and annual accounting activities for the full portfolio of real estate assets, and investment level entities within the corporate group at Revesco Properties. He also prepares and analyzes budget and actual financial results, ensuring compliance with tax obligations.

#Real Assets #Financial Assets #Corporate Tax #Revesco Properties #Investment Level Entities #Real Estate Assets #Tax Obligations #Analyzes Budget
Saint Louis, MOstlouiscnr.com

People On The Move In The Local Construction Industry

Wes Burns Joins Midwest BankCentre as Senior Vice President of Community and Economic Development. Wes Burns has joined Midwest BankCentre as senior vice president of community and economic development. Burns applies more than 20 years of banking experience to leading Midwest BankCentre’s expanded focus on supporting affordable housing, New Markets...
Businesshotelbusiness.com

People on the move at Chesapeake, Aimbridge and more

Executives in the hospitality industry have taken on new roles. Here’s a look:. Chesapeake Hospitality has promoted Clifford Ferrara to chief commercial officer and Steve Smith to chief strategy officer. Ferrara, the former EVP, sales & revenue generation, assumes direct responsibility for the company’s commercial activities including revenue management, marketing,...
Real Estaterew-online.com

RET Ventures closes $165M rent-tech fund

Chicago-based investment firm Waterton has taken a stake in a $165 million rent-tech fund recently closed by RET Ventures, a venture capital firm focused on technologies for the multifamily, single family rental/homebuilding asset classes. Waterton selected RET Ventures for the investment due to its focus on the rent-tech sector of...
San Diego, CAtherealdeal.com

CRE fintech startup Blooma nabs $15M in funding

Blooma, a startup that wants to speed up commercial real estate lending by using AI, closed on a $15 million funding round. Canapi Ventures led the Series A, with participation from existing investor Nyca Partners, Blooma announced Tuesday. Founded in 2018, the San Diego-based company seeks to help banks and...
BusinessGovernment Technology

NEOGOV Pulls More Private Equity Money, Eyes Acquisitions

NEOGOV, which makes HR, payroll and other software for government agencies, has received a new infusion of private equity money as it looks to continue buying up other companies. The funding comes from Warburg Pincus, which is re-upping after its first investment in NEOGOV in 2016, as well as the...
Real Estateirei.com

Dermody Properties surpasses $1b for third commingled fund

Dermody Properties has closed its third commingled fund, the Dermody Properties Industrial Fund III (DPIF III), with $1.1 billion in capital commitments. DPIF III exceeded its target fundraising goal of $800 million and was backed by public and corporate pension funds, insurance companies and other institutional investors. Dermody said nearly...
Real Estaterealtybiznews.com

28 million Americans plan to buy a home in 2021 – but should they manage their expectations?

To say that 2020 was a chaotic year for the US real estate market would be an understatement. Set against the context of a global pandemic, property prices rose, mortgage rates reached an all-time low, and many potential buyers had to put their plans on hold, either because of financial uncertainty or because choices were scarce. But, with a new year ahead, Americans are once again ready to pursue their dream. According to NerdWallet’s 2021 Home Buyer Report, the outlook for this year is overwhelmingly positive and, despite the tremendous impact of the pandemic, many Americans are ready to purchase a home. According to the study, 11% of participants, the equivalent of 28 million people, plan to buy a house, which shows a lot of optimism for the future. But could this optimism be misplaced? In the past five years, around 5 million houses were purchased, per year, in the US, so it’s highly unlikely that everyone who wants to be a homeowner in 2021 will also become one.
Real Estaterismedia.com

How to Get a Land Loan to Build a House

Are you wondering how land loans work? Maybe you’re setting your mind on purchasing a piece of land that wonderfully fits your future house? Getting a loan for land is a smart move, especially when you will not be constructing your home right away. Procuring land financing is a great...
Marketsirei.com

Madison Realty Capital Debt Fund V surpasses $1b

Madison Realty Capital has raised more than $1.13 billion for its value-add Madison Realty Capital Debt Fund V, according to a recent SEC filing. Fund V, which is seeking to raise $1.75 billion, has already collected capital from 120 investors. Madison Realty Capital pursues debt investments by originating senior secured...
Marketsfinextra.com

Oz credit risk platform Rich Data Corp raises $15 million

Rich Data Corporation (RDC), an industry-leading AI credit risk management platform, has raised $15 million via a strongly supported and upsized funding round. The round introduced new investor BMY Group and a small number of well-known technology / high net worth investors. Funds raised will enable RDC to accelerate its...
Personal Financefinextra.com

Nomura selects Refinitiv Workspace for Wealth Advisors

Refinitiv today announced that Refinitiv Workspace for Wealth Advisors has been chosen by global financial services group Nomura’s International Wealth Management business. It will be used as the strategic platform to drive timely market insights and analytics for its relationship managers and investment advisors across Singapore and Hong Kong. Refinitiv’s...
StocksShareCast

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LEI – 5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16. In accordance with Listing Rule 12.4.6, BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc (the Company) announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 1 pence each on the London Stock Exchange through J.P. Morgan Securities plc. Date of purchase:9 June 2021. Number...
Stockssalmonbusiness.com

SalMar succesfully raises €270 million in equity

Private placement was oversubscribed several times. SalMar on Tuesday afternoon, raised EUR 270 million through the allocation of 4,500,000 new shares in the company at a subscription price of NOK 602 per share. This means a discount of NOK 49, or 4.6 per-cent, from the last share price on Tuesday.
Businesskalkinemedia.com

Why activist investors are targeting Aviva

Europe’s largest activist fund Cevian is pressing Aviva to cut costs and return £5 billion to its shareholders. As per the co-founder of the Cevian, Aviva has been managed inappropriately for many years. Emma Walmsley, CEO of drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline Plc (LON: GSK), had recently been targeted by the New York...
carlyle.com

Carlyle acquires 1E

LONDON, UK - 1E, a leader in Unified eXperience Management (UXM)[1], today announced that The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ: CG), a global investment firm, has acquired a majority stake in the company. Founder and CEO, Sumir Karayi will retain a significant minority stake and remain CEO of the company. The financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.
Stocksrivertonroll.com

Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $17.65 Million Holdings in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,412 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.35% of CIT Group worth $17,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Economythebftonline.com

Entrepreneurial mindset and the startup capital syndrome

All through my life, I have always craved to be financially free. Financial freedom as I define it, is being able to live the rest of your life without ever having to worry about money. The great Robert Kiyoasaki calls it ‘escaping the rat race’. Being financially free though has...