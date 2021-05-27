Yola Showcases Black Female Strength on New Song 'Stand for Myself'
Yola has released “Stand for Myself,” the title track from her upcoming sophomore album that’s due out July 30th. The single arrived with a vibrant music video directed by Allister Ann, showing the singer trapped inside a dark, enclosed space and gradually freeing herself with her self-empowerment. “I’m alive, alive, I’m alive/I used to be nothing like you,” she belts on the song’s climax, backed by the McCrary Sisters, as the simmering guitar track transforms into full-on arena rock.www.middletownpress.com