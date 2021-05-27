Yola Showcases Black Female Strength on New Song 'Stand for Myself'

The Weeping Willows are Australia’s finest exponents of the stripped-down duo format. One guitar, two superb harmony-rich voices and a talent for both their own songwriting and the interpretation of other’s songs. They’ve just announced the release of a brand new EP called Southern Gothic, which is out this Friday (June 4th), and it finds them exploring five famous songs by other artists as well as their own recent single ‘Black Crow’ and the instrumental title track to the EP. The new EP follows their second album Before Darkness Comes A-Callin’ (2016) and serves as a tantalising lead-in to their third LP due in 2022.