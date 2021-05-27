Sarah Ferguson Speaks Out in Rare Interview, Says She’s ‘Heartbroken’ & ‘Deeply Angry’
Sarah Ferguson is asking others to help her save a place close to her heart. On Thursday, the Duchess of York opened up about recently learning that the Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council has approved a warehouse to be built at Oakdown Farm in Dummer. Per Hello! magazine, the new construction will require the chopping down oak trees that line the road into the village where Fergie lived as a child. And these aren’t just any trees—they hold a special meaning to the 61-year-old royal.www.purewow.com