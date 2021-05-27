Sarah Ferguson Speaks Out in Rare Interview, Says She’s ‘Heartbroken’ & ‘Deeply Angry’

Watch: Would Rachel Lindsay Consider Being Next "Bachelor" Host?. Rachel Lindsay is shutting down the "angry Black female" label once again. The former lead of The Bachelorette appeared on the June 4 episode of The View, in which she weighed in on the situation surrounding Real Housewives of New York's Eboni K. Williams. In an episode that aired earlier this week, Eboni, the first Black cast member on RHONY, accused Luann de Lesseps of labeling her an angry Black woman during an argument over a previous conversation about sex. Following the discussion, Eboni announced on Instagram that she would be taking a short break from social media.