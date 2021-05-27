Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boston, MA

'Ain't Nobody Gonna Do It For Us But Us': Boston Youth Send A Message On Violence Through Film

wgbh.org
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe film “Senseless Smoke” is a story of trauma caused by street violence, and the healing and forgiveness needed to break generational cycles of violence. Created by members of the Roxbury-based organization “Teen Empowerment,” the film calls for taking “ownership” of violence through community dialogue. “It reveals the conflicts within...

www.wgbh.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Entertainment
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youth Violence#Senseless Violence#Youth Empowerment#Boston Youth Send#Greater Boston#Message#Street Violence#Film#Teen Empowerment#Community Dialogue#Senseless Smoke#Trauma#Generational Cycles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
Boston, MABoston University

BU Class of 2021 Parents Watch Commencement from Everywhere—Cafes, Couches, Cars

Graduates adapted to the pandemic’s hybrid learning, their parents adapted to the long-awaited graduation ceremony. On Sunday afternoon, Alberto Rodriguez sat on a bench in a bus shelter on Commonwealth Avenue, a block from Nickerson Field, holding a bouquet of yellow, pink, and red roses for his daughter Danielly, who was about to graduate from BU Wheelock College of Education & Human Development. He had his cell phone tuned to the livestream link for the University’s historic, socially distanced 2021 Commencement. It was 1:45 pm, 15 minutes before the ceremony he’d been dreaming about for years.
Boston, MAWBUR

How A Community Center In Boston Got More Shots Into Arms

This simple question — "Hello, have you been vaccinated?” — repeated by volunteers from Lawyers for Civil Rights, stationed outside the Veronica Robles Cultural Center, proved to be the key to vaccinating approximately 50 individuals in East Boston on April 26, 2021. Through a partnership between the Greater Boston Latino Network, the Veronica Robles Cultural Center, the City of Boston, and the Consulates of Mexico, Colombia, and Honduras, this clinic provided a total of 150 vaccinations — a third of which were administered to walk-ins — within a predominantly Spanish-speaking community.
Wicked Local

Did you know Malcolm X lived in Boston?: Wayland students take unique tour

A diverse group of 60 METCO and Wayland students, parents and staff from Wayland Middle and High schools boarded three buses on May 8 for a tour of historic cultural sites in Boston neighborhoods. Just a few miles from tourists trekking downtown’s Freedom Trail, they visited the Boston places where history was made by people of color and their supporters -- Malcolm X’s Boston home, Freedom House and Bethel AME Church.
pioneerinstitute.org

Larry O’Toole on Workplace Culture & Immigration Policy

Every immigrant experiences some kind of shock when they move to the United States, no matter their skin color, language or country of origin. And yet despite this, they learn to adapt to new laws, a new culture, a new education system, and eventually flourish. It takes a special kind of person to do that. On this week’s episode of JobMakers, host Denzil Mohammed talks to Larry O’Toole, founder of the multi-state Gentle Giant Moving Company that started in 1980 right here in the Boston area. They discuss Mr. O’Toole’s journey at a young age from Ireland to Brookline, Mass., the challenges of being uprooted, and the ability to thrive despite barriers such as skills gaps, that many immigrants face. That is why he’s part of a group that advocates for state and federal policies that foster complete economic integration of foreign-born talent and sustained prosperity for everyone, as we’ll hear more about in this week’s JobMakers.