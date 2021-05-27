Lynred NGP Infrared Detector to Join Company’s SWIR Linear Array as Part of Copernicus Program

With Northwestern graduation just days away, senior Lauren Simitz’s aerospace career is poised to take flight. Later this month, Simitz will head to Cape Canaveral, Florida, where she will join SpaceX as an associate engineer. Simitz, who is a double major in chemical engineering from and Earth and planetary sciences, fell in love with jet propulsion after interning at SpaceX between her junior and senior years. Before that experience, she planned to pursue a career in the oil and gas industry — a more typical career path for a chemical engineer.