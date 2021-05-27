Lynred NGP Infrared Detector to Join Company’s SWIR Linear Array as Part of Copernicus Program
GRENOBLE, France, May 27, 2021 — Lynred, the developer of IR detectors that last month was pegged to develop a SWIR linear array for the Land Surface Temperature Monitoring (LSTM) mission of the European Space Agency’s Copernicus program, will supply its Next-Generation Panchromatic (NGP) SWIR detector to fly on that program’s Carbon Dioxide Monitoring (CO2M) mission. Thales Alenia Space has contracted the company for the project and will integrate the NGP SWIR detector in a spectral imager instrument designed to measure the quantity of CO2 gas in Earth’s atmosphere generated by human activity.www.photonics.com