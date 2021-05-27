Cancel
SCDOT says it will fix nearly 1,000 more miles of bad roads. More empty promises?

thenerve.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMotorists likely will feel plenty of bumps this Memorial Day weekend as they drive over South Carolina’s seemingly endless pothole-riddled roads. Since the state gas-tax-hike law took effect nearly four years ago, The Nerve has repeatedly pointed out the S.C. Department of Transportation’s relatively slow pace of completing paving projects while sitting on massive reserves generated with the extra revenues.

thenerve.org
