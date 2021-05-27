SCDOT says it will fix nearly 1,000 more miles of bad roads. More empty promises?

The Arkansas Department of Transportation discovered another bridge in need of emergency repairs as the state continues to reel from the closure of the Interstate 40 bridge. On Wednesday, May 26, ARDOT announced that an inspection revealed needed emergency repairs on the Highway 63 bridge over the Spring River near Ravenden. Inspectors found a broken hanger pin. Another pin was not broken but did need to be replaced. Fortunately, the bridge was closed for less than 24 hours.