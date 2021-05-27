More than 30 million at risk from severe thunderstorms

Effective: 2021-06-13 16:40:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-13 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Please report severe weather to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 800 401 9535, when you can do so safely. You may also report severe weather by posting your report to the Charleston West Virginia National Weather Service Facebook Page, or by using the Twitter Hashtag, NWSRLX. Target Area: Washington The National Weather Service in Charleston West Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Washington County in southeastern Ohio Pleasants County in northwestern West Virginia Northern Ritchie County in northwestern West Virginia Southwestern Tyler County in northern West Virginia Northeastern Wood County in northwestern West Virginia * Until 515 PM EDT. * At 439 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles west of Sistersville to Belmont to Williamstown, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Marietta, St. Marys, Williamstown, Pennsboro, Belmont, North Bend State Park, Boaz, Newport, Ellenboro, Cairo, Willow Island, Nutter Farm, Maxwell, Petroleum, Schultz, Arvilla, Point Lookout, Waverly, Hebron and Pike. This includes the following highways Interstate 77 in West Virginia between mile markers 181 and 186. Interstate 77 in Ohio near mile marker 1. Route 50 in West Virginia between mile markers 18 and 40. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH