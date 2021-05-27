More than 30 million at risk from severe thunderstorms

The National Weather Service in BLACKSBURG has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Pulaski County in southwestern Virginia... Giles County in southwestern Virginia... Craig County in southwestern Virginia... The City of Radford in southwestern Virginia... Montgomery County in southwestern Virginia... Mercer County in southeastern West Virginia... Monroe County in southeastern West Virginia... * Until 915 PM EDT. * At 816 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Jordan Mines to Zenith to Spanishburg, moving south at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. * Locations impacted include... Blacksburg... Christiansburg... Radford... Bluefield... Pulaski... Princeton... and Pearisburg. This includes The following Locations Virginia Tech and Mercer County Airport. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Prepare immediately for damaging winds. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. Locally heavy rain will quickly reduce visibility and result in ponding of water on roadways, standing water in low lying areas, and minor flooding of creeks, streams, and areas of poor drainage. Drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution to avoid hydroplaning. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter.