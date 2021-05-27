Cancel
More than 30 million at risk from severe thunderstorms

By Ryan Adamson
msn.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than 37 million Americans living in areas from the southern Plains into the Ohio Valley will be at risk for some form of severe weather Thursday as a turbulent stretch of weather continues. It has been an active week of severe weather so far in portions of the Plains....

www.msn.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
Blacksburg, VApcpatriot.com

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued

The National Weather Service in BLACKSBURG has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Pulaski County in southwestern Virginia... Giles County in southwestern Virginia... Craig County in southwestern Virginia... The City of Radford in southwestern Virginia... Montgomery County in southwestern Virginia... Mercer County in southeastern West Virginia... Monroe County in southeastern West Virginia... * Until 915 PM EDT. * At 816 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Jordan Mines to Zenith to Spanishburg, moving south at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. * Locations impacted include... Blacksburg... Christiansburg... Radford... Bluefield... Pulaski... Princeton... and Pearisburg. This includes The following Locations Virginia Tech and Mercer County Airport. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Prepare immediately for damaging winds. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. Locally heavy rain will quickly reduce visibility and result in ponding of water on roadways, standing water in low lying areas, and minor flooding of creeks, streams, and areas of poor drainage. Drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution to avoid hydroplaning. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter.
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-13 16:40:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-13 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Please report severe weather to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 800 401 9535, when you can do so safely. You may also report severe weather by posting your report to the Charleston West Virginia National Weather Service Facebook Page, or by using the Twitter Hashtag, NWSRLX. Target Area: Washington The National Weather Service in Charleston West Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Washington County in southeastern Ohio Pleasants County in northwestern West Virginia Northern Ritchie County in northwestern West Virginia Southwestern Tyler County in northern West Virginia Northeastern Wood County in northwestern West Virginia * Until 515 PM EDT. * At 439 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles west of Sistersville to Belmont to Williamstown, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Marietta, St. Marys, Williamstown, Pennsboro, Belmont, North Bend State Park, Boaz, Newport, Ellenboro, Cairo, Willow Island, Nutter Farm, Maxwell, Petroleum, Schultz, Arvilla, Point Lookout, Waverly, Hebron and Pike. This includes the following highways Interstate 77 in West Virginia between mile markers 181 and 186. Interstate 77 in Ohio near mile marker 1. Route 50 in West Virginia between mile markers 18 and 40. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH