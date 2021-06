The province is investing over $140,000 to train up to eight computer service technicians in the Okanagan through a new Community and Employer Partnerships (CEP) project. “As B.C. moves forward into economic recovery, we’re going to see a greater demand for skilled computer service technicians around the province,” Nicholas Simons, Minister of Social Development and Poverty Reduction said. “Graduates of this new project will be well prepared to find and keep good-paying jobs in the computer service industry.”