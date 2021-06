Azzi Fudd was looking to work on her defense as the trials for USA Basketball’s U-19 national team opened Friday at Metro State University in Denver. The UConn incoming freshman guard didn’t take the easy way out. Fudd matched up with her 2017 U-16 teammate Caitlin Clark, who only led the country in scoring and was second in assists as a freshman at Iowa this past season on her way to earning All-American honors.