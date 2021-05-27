After disappointing season, Clemson baseball has to make changes
The 2021 Clemson baseball season didn’t go according to plan. While many Clemson baseball fans expected the Tigers to compete at least in the middle-portion of the ACC and for them to have the potential to host an NCAA Regional if everything fell their way, the team will fall short of making the NCAA postseason altogether after a disappointing year that saw them finish with a 24-27 overall record and 16-20 record in the ACC.rubbingtherock.com