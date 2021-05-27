Marriott adds new restrictions to Points Advance — including on existing reservations
For many years, Marriott's Points Advance feature was a great option for award travelers who didn't have enough points to cover a stay. In short, you could still book an award, even if your Marriott Bonvoy account was short of the required points. You then had until 14 days before your stay to make up the difference.