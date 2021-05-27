Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Marriott adds new restrictions to Points Advance — including on existing reservations

By Nick Ewen
msn.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMSN has partnered with The Points Guy for our coverage of credit card products. MSN and The Points Guy may receive a commission from card issuers. For many years, Marriott’s Points Advance feature was a great option for award travelers who didn’t have enough points to cover a stay. In short, you could still book an award, even if your Marriott Bonvoy account was short of the required points. You then had until 14 days before your stay to make up the difference.

www.msn.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marriott Hotel#Bonus Points#Msn#The Points Guy#Chase#American Express#Tpg#Points Advance Bookings#Marriott Bonvoy Members#Booking Awards#Special Discounts#Card Membership#Temporary Card Bonuses#Off Peak Pricing#Credit Card Products#Award Travelers#Standard Award Rooms#Popular Resorts#Airlines#Credit Card Issuer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Credit Cards
Related
LifestylePosted by
BoardingArea

Marriott’s New Brand Standard That Should Have Never Been Necessary

What’s the saying, one bad actor spoils it for everyone else? There are over 5,600 Marriott hotels in the US and Canada. There may be more than one bad apple, but only one hotel that recently made news for charging guests a 2% convenience fee to use a credit card. I recall reading the original story and thinking how absurd it was. I spent a number of years in the hotel industry. We hated taking cash. It was a necessary evil, but caused all sorts of problems. Cash creates opportunities for theft, especially when considering the virtual 24-hour operation of a hotel. One person at a hotel front desk late at night with a box full of cash, waiting for someone to show up and rob them? No, thanks. And, multiple cash tills opens up all kinds of opportunities for cash to disappear in an untrustworthy employee’s pocket. During 30+ years in the hospitality industry, I’ve frequently been heard muttering that I’d get rid of cash completely if customers would be okay with it.
Industryhospitalitynet.org

Marriott Focused On Helping Owners With Costs, New Development

As the hotel industry continues on its way to recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, Marriott International is working closely with owners to control costs and guide new construction. Liam Brown, group president for the U.S. and Canada at Marriott, said in a video interview with Hotel News Now that no...
Posted by
Melinda Crow

New Amelia Island Hotel Combines Two Marriott Bonvoy Brands Under One Roof

Innisfree Hotels, in partnership with Main Beach Sojourn, today announces the opening of the new Courtyard® and SpringHill Suites® hotel on Amelia Island. The first of its kind to be built on the Atlantic Coast barrier island, the hotel fuses two extraordinary brands within the Marriott Bonvoy portfolio under one roof making it an ideal destination for travelers seeking an island getaway.
Economyloyaltylobby.com

LAST CALL: 100,000 Marriott Bonvoy Points Giveaway!

While waiting for Marriott Bonvoy to launch the next global promotion and when you can buy their points at a 30% discount, we launched Monday a giveaway for 100,000 points that is about to end!. The Giveaway is soon ending, and you must enter by 11:59 PM ET on Monday...
LifestylePosted by
BoardingArea

Awesome deal: 10,000 bonus points for stays at the Hotel Colee, Atlanta Buckhead, Autograph Collection

The relatively new Hotel Colee, Atlanta Buckhead, Autograph Collection has this awesome bonus that just launched earlier this month and runs until July 28, 2021. Ideally suited for a one night stay if you want to maximize the value of the bonus points as it is 10,000 points per stay but it’s still a great bonus for multiple nights thanks to this special offer rate pricing better than the best flexible rates.
LifestyleWiscnews.com

These 8 Marriott Hotels Provide Extraordinary Value For Your Points

The Marriott Bonvoy program should be part of every traveler’s arsenal. With properties in 131 countries, you’ll likely find a hotel everywhere you’re headed. Plus, with thirty brands to choose from, you can earn points on everything from basic overnights to lavish escapes (more importantly, you can redeem on the full spectrum, too).
Credits & LoansCNBC

Here are the best ways to redeem Chase Ultimate Rewards Points

Chase Ultimate Rewards® points are known for packing an impressive punch and delivering some of the highest value in the credit cards rewards business. Popular Chase cards, like the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card, earn coveted Chase Ultimate Rewards points. You can use these points to book travel — including car rentals, hotels, flights, tours and activities — through an easy-to-use portal, and redeem rewards to cover everyday items like grocery, home improvement and dining purchases.
TravelMotley Fool

Hyatt 'Explor-cations' Offer Local Experiences Starting This Summer

These new local experiences can make your next trip more memorable and exciting. According to the CDC, over 50% of the entire United States population has had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. With people feeling safer and life slowly returning back to normal, travel is once again becoming popular.
LifestylePosted by
BoardingArea

Free Breakfast for the Masses – Hotels that Provide Everyone Complimentary Breakfast

Lodging Brands that Provide Complimentary Hotel Breakfast for Everyone. Points and miles enthusiasts a very passionate about a variety of travel aspects. Hotel breakfast is just one example. Hilton’s temporary breakfast benefit change for elites has most recently and clearly illustrated this. Many let breakfast dictate which property they pick – I’m in this group, sometimes. Some ignore breakfast. Many others fluctuate in between those two extremes. Regardless, we can all be correct for our own situations. Let’s be friends here! With that foundation, today I’m stepping through the “free for all” complimentary hotel breakfast options currently available with the big chains. This exercise provided me with some great reminders – perhaps some of you will benefit, as well. I’m presenting these options in no particular order, as is my general tendency. After each brand, I’ll comment on my experiences, as well.
LifestylePosted by
BoardingArea

Wyndham mit neuer Luxusmarke: Registry Collection

Wyndham und Luxushotels, das ist jetzt nicht eine Kombination, die sofort in den Sinn kommt. Das will Wyndham jetzt ändern und startet eine neue Hotelmarke. Mit der Registry Collection sollen eigenständige traditionelle Luxushotels zusammengefasst werden. Das Konzept hört sich wie Luxury Collection oder Autograph Collection an. Erstes Haus ist das Grand Residences in Cancun.
Personal Financemilestomemories.com

How To Transfer Chase Points: A “How To” Guide

How To Transfer Chase Points: A “How To” Guide. For those wondering how to transfer Chase points to airline or hotel programs, we’ll show you. Below is a step-by-step guide on transferring these points to award programs. We’ll also look at how to combine points with other people. How To...
LifestylePosted by
BoardingArea

Hyatt Credit Card holders: 25% off award stays at select properties

We may receive a commission when you use our links. Monkey Miles has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Monkey Miles and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers. Opinions, reviews, analyses & recommendations are the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, endorsed or approved by any of these entities. We appreciate you using our links!!!
Credits & LoansPosted by
BoardingArea

Hilton extends free night certificates for Amex cardholders

We may receive a commission when you use our links. Monkey Miles has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Monkey Miles and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers. Opinions, reviews, analyses & recommendations are the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, endorsed or approved by any of these entities. We appreciate you using our links!!!