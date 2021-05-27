Happy Tooth learns to appreciate life

With only three days to go until Christian Convery's Gus begins his on-screen journey in Netflix's adaptation of Jeff Lemire's comic book series Sweet Tooth, viewers are getting another look at what they can expect courtesy of Convery's appearance on NYC's PIX 11 earlier today. Part deer, part boy, Gus leaves his home in the forest to find the outside world ravaged by a cataclysmic event. He joins a ragtag family of humans and animal-children hybrids like himself (including Nonso Anozie's Jepperd, who will become his protector, friend, and mentor) in search of answers about this new world and the mystery behind his hybrid origins. But before he begins his journey of personal discovery, Gus lived his life with his father (Will Forte)- who taught him everything he needed to know to survive. And in the following clip, we learn what one of those lessons was; don't go beyond the borders and don't let yourself be seen.