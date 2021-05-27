Cancel
Grand Rapids, MI

First Lady Jill Biden heading to Grand Rapids, set to tour COVID-19 vaccination clinic at GRCC on Thursday

Motor City Metro
Motor City Metro
 11 days ago

(Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

By Ashanti Lee Seabron

(GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.) On Thursday, first lady Jill Biden will visit Grand Rapids, Michigan, to highlight the progress of the government’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout, Click On Detroit reports.

First Lady Biden is expected to tour a COVID vaccination clinic at Grand Rapids Community College around noon. According to officials, her visit is meant to showcase the vaccine partnership between federal retail pharmacy partners and community colleges.

Bill Pink, president of GRCC, expressed his appreciation for the first lady's support for community colleges and vaccination efforts.

“We’re proud to welcome the first lady to GRCC, and deeply appreciate her support for community colleges and for vaccinating our community members,” Pink said. “Community colleges will play a vital role as our region emerges from the pandemic. This pop-up vaccination clinic is one more example of how GRCC and partnerships make West Michigan stronger.”

Following her Thursday visit to Grand Rapids, Biden will travel to Kansas City, Missouri, to tour another vaccination clinic at the Metropolitan Community College.

